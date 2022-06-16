Cruzeiro thrashes Santos and reduces chances of falling in the Brazilian Women’s Championship

photo: Gustavo Martins Cruzeiro beats Santos 4-2 and distances itself from Z4 of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Cruzeiro thrashed Santos 4-2, this Wednesday (15), at SESC Alterosas, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. With the result, the celestial team opened a four-point lead to the relegation zone.

Raposa’s goals were scored by forwards Mari Santos and Laysla, by midfielder Mari Pires and by Santos’ right-back Gi Oliveira, against. The Vila team scored with strikers Cristiane and Ketlen.

The duel also had two expulsions, both during the 2nd half. After receiving the second yellow card in different bids, midfielders Robinha, from Cruzeiro, and Fernanda, from Santos, left the field.

With the three points conquered, Cruzeiro distanced itself from the relegation zone. Just above Z4, in 12th place, Raposa has 13 points. The 13th, So Jos, has only 9. If he wins in the next round, the ‘Cabulosas’ will end the chances of falling to the second division.

This Sunday (19), at 10 am, Cruzeiro will be in Belm to face Esmac, at Baeno. The match will be valid for the 13th round, the penultimate one before the end of the championship.

Fast

Cruzeiro had not won a match in four matches. The last celestial victory had been against Ferroviria, for the 7th round. Since then, there have been two draws, against Internacional (1-1) and CRESSPOM (0-0), and two defeats, against So Jos (1-0) and Real Brasilia (1-0).

Date

Before the match, the ‘Cabulosas’ were visited by Ronaldo Fenmeno, majority partner of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro. The businessman is in Belo Horizonte to accompany the men’s team, which will play this Thursday (16), at 4 pm, against Ponte Preta, in Mineiro.