Cruzeiro: ‘we left excited’, says Ronaldo after meeting with Zema about Mineirão

This Wednesday afternoon (15), Ronaldo Fenômeno met with Governor Romeu Zema at BDMG’s headquarters, in the capital of Minas Gerais. The majority shareholder of SAF Celeste spoke to the press after the conversation with the public manager and highlighted that the contact was a courtesy visit, already foreseen in his agenda, following in the footsteps of what he also did when he took over the administration of Valladolid.

The businessman and former player, however, said that the administration of Mineirão and the commercial issue were discussed at the meeting, but did not give details about what was discussed with Romeu Zema. In Ronaldo’s words, the meeting was positive for the parties and the topics discussed made him excited.

“It was a courtesy visit, institutional. Normally I did this in Spain, arriving in Valladolid and I had this intention of doing it here. The agenda had not coincided, but the conversation was very good, Mineirão was not the agenda of this meeting, but it ended up becoming The conversation was very good, I know we have a lot to do ahead of us”, said Ronaldo.

“The truth, as I said before, was not the agenda of the visit, it was really a courtesy visit to the governor, I am arriving here in the state, with the Cruzeiro project, which has great relevance in society. subject as well and the conversation for now, what I can say is that it was excellent. I can say that the conversation was very good and we leave here very excited”, added the majority shareholder of SAF do Cruzeiro.

Since the interest in the acquisition of 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Raposa was announced in December 2021, Phenomenon has made some complaints about the costs of the Gigante da Pampulha, managed by the company Minas Arena, a partner of the government of Minas Gerais. .

In one of his videos, the Cruzeiro investor even said that the construction of a stadium for the team crosses his mind. “Mineirão is still far from being a cheap operation. It is already a price below the Brazilian average, and that is what we believe to be fair. We are still in the hands of Mineirão and, eventually, of Independência”, he said.