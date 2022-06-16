Cruzeiro X Ponte Preta – Supersports

46

1 time While waiting for the VAR to signal, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Jnior gives four minutes of extra time.

45

1 time LOOK AT THE VAR! The field assistant signals Edu’s irregular position in the throw. Judge Paulo Roberto Alves Jnior activates the video referee.

44

1 time CRUISE GOOOOOL!!! Neto Moura makes a spectacular launch from the defense field in the right half, Edu escapes at speed on the back of Macaca’s defense, invades the area with freedom and lets go of a shot in the right corner of the goalkeeper Caque França.

44

1 time CRUISE GOOOOOL!!! EDU OPENS THE SCOREBOARD FOR THE FOX!!!

43

1 time Nicolas triggered in the tip of the area on the left by Artur, but caught in an offside position.

42

1 time Fabrcio’s long ball from midfield on the back line on the left doesn’t find Artur. Cruzeiro wins goal kick.

41

1 time Wallisson scores with Fessin in the right half, invades the area leaving the marker missing and finishes crossed. Z Ivaldo arrives with a cart and blocks the kick.

40

1 time Ponte Preta starts to loosen up in the final minutes of the first half.

39

1 time Fessin takes a corner from the right in the area without force and no one from Macaca manages to head in the goal.

38

1 time RAFAEL CABRAL!!! Fabrcio takes a free-kick from midfield in the area on the right, Igor Formiga appears behind Brock and finishes low. Fox’s goalkeeper stretches out to palm out. Corner kick.

37

1 time Ball rolls again in Mineiro.

36

1 time Fessin and Geovane Jesus are lying on the lawn after a strong division.

35

1 time Cruzeiro needs the victory to open six points of difference in the leadership of Serie B. Ponte Preta, on the other hand, is fighting to get out of the relegation gorge of Serie B.

34

1 time WOOOOO!!! Neto Moura stretches the pass at the entrance of the area, Rafa Silva dominates and finds a pass for Edu to come out in front of the goal. The striker finishes crossed and the goalkeeper of Macaca makes a good save.

33

1 time Neto Moura risks a strong shot from the midfielder and isolates the ball over Caque França’s goal.

32

1 time Neto Moura, Willian Oliveira and Canesin rotate the ball in front of the area seeking to open spaces in the Ponte Preta defense.

31

1 time Fessin counterattacks to the left, tries to enter the area after escaping two markers, but ends up being disarmed by Z Ivaldo.

30

1 time Bidu takes a corner from the left in the area, Edu climbs alone on the second post and heads wide.

29

1 time Ponte Preta rarely ventures into the field of attack. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, presses, but fails to bring danger to Caque França’s goal.

28

1 time Brock fills the foot in the midfielder’s free-kick and the ball explodes into the wall.

27

1 time Ponte Preta players revolted with the yellow card given to Fbio Sanches.

26

1 time Fbio Sanches arrives late in a match, kicks Edu and gets a yellow card.

25

1 time Lucas Oliveira takes a shot from the midfield and the ball goes over the goal.

24

1 time Cruzeiro fans sing loudly in Mineiro to push the team onto the field. nice party.

23

1 time Neto Oliveira returns to midfield to fetch the ball, but ends up being knocked down by Wallisson. Lack.

22

1 time Ball rolls again in Mineiro.

21

1 time Cruzeiro players talk to each other to try to get the positioning right to pierce the outrigger of Ponte Preta.

20

1 time Game stopped for medical attention to goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

19

1 time After Lo Naldi’s pass error, Edu is thrown into the area on the right, goes close to the goal and crosses backwards for someone to reach the goal. Fbio Sanches shares with Geovane Jesus and wards off danger.

18

1 time Geovane Jesus beats Artur on the right lane of attack and crosses in the area looking for Edu. The ball goes for free with the goalkeeper Caque França.

17

1 time Cruzeiro rotates the ball in front of the area seeking to open spaces in the marking.

16

1 time Igor Formiga crosses from the right wing in the area, Lo Naldi fights to dominate and finishes on top of Lucas Oliveira.

15

1 time WOW!!! Douglas Mendes stretches pass from midfield in the area on the right to Nicolas. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral leaves the goal and takes the ball with a kick.

14

1 time Biu receives a very strong throw on the back line from the left and can’t keep the ball. Goal kick for Ponte Preta.

13

1 time Fessin puts a pass at the entrance of the area, Nicolas dominates and finishes strong. The ball explodes on top of Lucas Oliveira.

12

1 time Ponte Preta plays with 5 defenders protecting the front of the area and with all line players in the defense field. Cruzeiro will need to have patience to work the ball.

11

1 time Lucas Oliveira’s long ball doesn’t find Edu in the area and gets free with goalkeeper Caque França.

10

1 time Lo Naldi takes a corner from the left in the area and Artur heads over the crossbar.

9

1 time Canesin launched into the area on the right, notices Edu’s infiltration and crosses low. Fabrcio takes away the danger.

8

1 time Douglas Mendes and Fbio Sanches exchange passes in the Ponte Preta defense field.

7

1 time Rafa Silva loses a ball dispute, he lands on Fessin’s heel in midfield and receives a yellow card.

6

1 time First change at Ponte Preta: Ramon leaves and Wallisson enters.

5

1 time Rafa Silva launched into the area by the left and finishes crossed looking for the right corner. Defender Douglas Mendes plays with a cart and takes the round out of the way of the goal.

4

1 time Fessin takes a corner from the right close to the first post and Brock heads the danger away.

3

1 time Ramon, from Ponte Preta, collapses on the field, accusing pain in the groin area.

two

1 time Fessin takes a free-kick from the left midfielder in the area looking for Douglas Mendes, but Lucas Oliveira heads the ball across the back line. Corner for Macaca.

1

1 time Ramon, triggered by Fessin in the left half, escapes Lucas Oliveira’s first boat and takes a hit from Cruzeiro’s defender. Lack.

0

1 time The game begins at the Mineiro stadium. Cruzeiro gives the first touches on the ball.

0

1 time Teams profiled in the field. In moments, the ball will roll in Mineiro.

0

1 time Ponte Preta comes to the game in a 5-3-2 format: Caque Frana; Igor Formiga, Fbio Sanches, Fabrcio, Douglas Mendes and Artur; Fraga, Lo Naldi and Ramon; Fessin and Nicolas.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is lined up in a 3-5-2 formation: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Brock; Geovane Jesus, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Canesin and Bidu; Rafael Silva and Ed.

0

1 time In the last duel between the clubs, for Serie B last year, Cruzeiro beat Ponte Preta 1-0.

0

1 time RETROSPECT! Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta have already faced each other 29 times in their history, according to the Ogol website. There are 17 victories for Raposa, 5 draws and 7 triumphs for Macaca.

0

1 time EYE ON ARBITRATION! Referee Paulo Roberto Alves Jnior whistles the game and will be assisted by Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and Rafael Trombeta. VAR will be commanded by judge Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira.

0

1 time With coach Hlio dos Anjos out of the game due to suspension, Ponte Preta will be commanded by assistant Guilherme dos Anjos.

0

1 time DEFAULTS: Cruzeiro will not have the injured Jaj, Leo Pais, Joo Paulo, Wagner Leonardo and Gabriel Brazo. Ponte Preta could not count on Danilo Gomes and Norberto due to physical problems, in addition to suspended Lucca, Bernardo and coach Hlio dos Anjos.

0

1 time PONTE PRETA CAMPAIGN IN THE 2022 SEASON: 5 wins, 6 draws, 14 losses, 18 goals scored and 35 goals conceded. Acting as a visitor, Macaca has 2 wins, 2 draws, 9 losses, 7 goals scored and 24 goals conceded.

0

1 time CRUZEIRO CAMPAIGN IN THE 2022 SEASON: 21 wins, 2 draws, 7 losses, 50 goals scored and 22 goals conceded. Playing as home team, Raposa has 11 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 23 goals scored and 6 goals conceded.

0

1 time Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta players warm up on the lawn of the Mineiro stadium.

0

1 time THE TEAMS IN BRAZILIAN SERIES B: Cruzeiro has 28 points (9 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses) and occupies the first position. Ponte Preta has 12 points (3 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses) and is 17th in the table.

0

1 time Owner of an irregular campaign inside Segundona, Ponte Preta is bitter in the relegation zone and needs victory to have a chance to leave the stick and dream of fighting for one of the four elite access spots in Brazilian football.

0

1 time Serie B’s isolated leader, Cruzeiro enters the field looking for rehabilitation after losing to Vasco. Raposa’s goal is to win again to try to increase the advantage for the second place – which currently has three points (28 against 25).