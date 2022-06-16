Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta: top scorer of the under-20 is linked by Paulo Pezzolano; see the list | cruise

With embezzlement and news, Paulo Pezzolano listed 22 Cruzeiro players for the match this Thursday, 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Series B. The main new face on the list (see full at the end of the article) is striker Breno, 20 years old. Eduardo Brock returns after suspension, while Vitor Leque and Pedro Castro reappear after being out by choice.
The player has not yet debuted as a professional, but he had been called up by Pezzolano in three games this first semester, being the Mineiro final and the first two rounds of the national Série B.
Breno plays mainly on the sides, but he is very versatile. Last year, he came to act as a midfielder and also centered in attack. At the start of the under-20 season, he is the top scorer in the Campeonato Mineiro in the category, with four goals in five games.
Breno is the main novelty on Cruzeiro’s list for a duel with Ponte — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
The boy is taken by Pezzolano amid the absences of Jajá and Léo Pais, who were injured in front of Vasco and are in the medical department. In addition to the duo, midfielder João Paulo, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão and defender Wagner remain injured.
the likely cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Matheus Bidu and Waguininho; Rafael Silva and Ed
Cruzeiro has 28 points and is in the lead of Serie B. With the stumble of Bahia to Chapecoense, a victory this Thursday could leave the club with an advantage of up to six points at the top of the table, in case Vasco doesn’t beat Londrina, in the Saturday.
Those related by Pezzolano
- goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
- Sides: Romulo, Matheus Bidu and Rafael Santos
- Defenders: Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Geovane Jesus and Pedrão
- Socks: Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Adriano, Pedro Castro and Daniel Jr.
- Attackers: Edu, Rafa Silva, Waguininho, Breno, Rodolfo and Vitor Leque
