Dakota Fanning has joined Denzel Washington in the cast of “The Equalizer 3” – Cinevisão

It’s been nearly two decades since Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood) opposite Denzel Washington (The Little Things). In the movie, entitled “Man on the Rise”, released in theaters in 2004, the actress was only 9 years old. Now, at 28, she will repeat the experience in “The Equalizer 3“, the third film in the Sony Pictures action franchise.

Details about the role to be played by Fanning are still unknown, as well as the relationship he will have with the character from Washington, who, as is known, will return to life as Robert McCall, a former secret service operative, a role he played in the first film, “The Equalizer – No Mercy” (2014) and the sequel, “The Equalizer 2 – Revenge” (2018).

As in the two previous films, the direction will be by Antoine Fuqua, as well as the script, which will again have the signature of Richard Wenk. However, no details were revealed about the newest narrative of life around Robert McCall.

If all goes according to plan, “The Equalizer 3” will be released in US theaters on September 1, 2023, and normally a day earlier in Portugal, August 31.