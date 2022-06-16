Dakota Fanning joins the cast of The Protector 3

According to the North American website Deadline, actress Dakota Fanning will be in the third film of the franchise The Protector. The film was officially confirmed in January of this year and will star, again, by Denzel Washington, who will also be one of its producers, alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Protector 3 is set to be directed by Antoine Fuqua (whose premiere of his latest project, Emancipation, has been delayed) who directed the other two films in the series and worked with Washington on several other projects, including Training Day (2001).

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington meet again 18 years after starring together in Flames of Vengeance (2004), in which the performance of the two, especially in the most touching scenes, was highly praised by critics and the public. The two previous films in The Protector series have already grossed nearly $400 million and are one of the biggest box office successes of the award-winning American actor’s career.

Scene from The Protector (2014)

The first film in the series, released in 2014, tells the story of Robert McCall, a CIA agent who reluctantly returns to action to protect a young prostitute from the clutches of the Russian mafia. The film cost around 50 million to produce and grossed nearly 200 million at the box office. Which led to the production of The Protector 2, released four years later, in 2018. In the second film of the saga, McCall returns to action once again, this time to avenge the murder of one of his friends. The film cost around $60 million to produce, and again grossed nearly $200 million at the worldwide box office.

The filming of The Protector 3 should start later this year, with the film’s premiere scheduled for September 1, 2023. Sony Pictures, which will distribute the work, has not yet confirmed the name of the screenwriter or the rest of the cast that should work on the film. production.