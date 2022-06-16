Dani Alves is out of Barcelona’s plans for next season and is looking for a new club to go to the Cup

The 39-year-old right-back is uncertain about his future five months before the World Cup in Qatar, his main career goal

O barcelona informed the Daniel Alves what no longer has the right-back for the next season, as determined by the ESPN.

The 39-year-old returned to Camp Nou in the winter window as a free agent and accepted a minimum wage from a top division athlete in Spain (around 150 thousand euros, or R$ 780 thousand, per season) so that Barça could register it without breaking the financial limit imposed by LaLiga.

Dani Alves competed 14 matches in his second spell at the club. Behind the scenes, teammates and people passing through the locker room recognize that the The Brazilian’s experience was essential for Barça to come out of a bad start to the season to be national runner-up.

For all that, the veteran had the hope to stay at Barcelona, a wish expressed numerous times recently. But the club’s decision is that Dani Alves has no more space in the sports project by Xavi Hernandez.

Barça’s priority, as has been reported by ESPN since November, is to close with César Azpilicuetaof Chelsea, to be the right side of the team. In addition, Xavi has Sergiño Dest to the position and can also use Sergi Robertoof a newly renewed contract.

Now without a club, Dani Alves will look for a new way to keep active to don’t miss the chance to compete The world Cup in Qatar, between November and December, with the Brazilian Team. The full-back has received polls from several European clubs in recent weeks, according to the ESPN.