Dani Alves will need to race against time to continue in the fight for a place in the World Cup | spanish football

Even if you are 39 years old, a lion is still a lion. It was with this phrase — and some subtleties of his own — that Daniel Alves closed Barcelona’s farewell message . The right-back gave the message: he wants to remain active. His priority is to be at the World Cup at the end of the year.

To achieve this, he needs to continue competing at top level competitions for the next five months – the Cup starts on the 21st of November. The player is currently on vacation.

The main competitors in the fight for a spot on the final list of squad for Qatar are Danilo, from Juventus, and Emerson Royal, from Tottenham. Both are more starters than reserves in their teams.

The World Cup is the only title missing in the career of Daniel Alves, who has more than 40 on their CV. He was left out of the 2018 edition, in Russia, for suffering right knee injury in the French Cup final of the 2017/18 season, when he was at Paris Saint-Germain.

1 of 2 Daniel Alves captained the Brazilian team in the friendly against Japan in June — Photo: Getty Images Daniel Alves captained the Brazilian team in the friendly against Japan in June – Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Alves returned to Barcelona in November last year, with a valid contract until the end of the season. He made it clear in the presentation that a “very clear” objective was to play for the Cup in Qatar.

The unofficial debut was in the friendly against Boca Juniors, with a performance that thrilled the Spanish press. After that, he played 17 official matches for Barcelona, ​​starting in 16 – as in the classics against Atlético and Real Madrid. He scored one goal and provided four assists. He was on the field an average of 81.8 minutes.

Daniel Alves collaborated in the process of rebuilding Barça in the hands of Xavi Hernández. The coach praised him at press conferences for helping younger athletes while at the same time playing well when triggered.

Dani Alves is the player with the most titles in football history: 42 in total. More than half were at Barcelona (23).

Daniel Alves wins fifth title for the Brazilian team and reaches 42 in his career: see the list

The expectation for permanence continued until the last unofficial commitment of the season, the friendly against the A-League matchplayed in Sydney, Australia.

But despite that, it was difficult for Daniel Alves, now 39 years old, to continue at the club. The dispute for the title of the right side next season will have Sergio Dest, Sergi Roberto (who renewed contract) and possibly Azpilicueta.

It was up to Xavi to inform him on Wednesday that he was not part of the project for 2022/23. The relationship between the two last season was one of great respect, even when the Brazilian was not listed for the Europa League.

Example in any sense of the word. Thanks for everything, friend.” — Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, in response to Daniel Alves