Discover 10 of the oldest cities in the world

Ratanabá, that nothing — legends of ancient lost cities have permeated the human imagination for centuries, with both the promise of gold and the promise of paradise on Earth, or lost civilizations. What science already knows, however, are the real metropolises of the ancient world — and there are many, many of them. To make it easier, let’s put together a list of the 10 oldest cities in the world.

Damascus (Syria)

8th century Umayyad Mosque in Damascus (Image: Vyacheslav Argenberg/http://www.vascoplanet.com)

Representing one of the oldest cities in the Middle East and the world, Damascus was founded in the 3rd millennium BC, and archaeologists have found evidence of habitation in excavations at the site between 8,000 and 10,000 BC Located in present-day Syria, it was once inhabited by different cultures such as Romans and Greeks, who left traces of their urban planning.

Islam had a particular influence on the city, leaving marks such as the Umayyad Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque, one of the largest and oldest buildings of its kind in the world, built between 705 and 715 AD.

Athens (Greece)

The Acropolis of Athens, one of the most famous sites in the country, home to the Parthenon (Image: Christophe Meneboeuf/CC-BY-3.0)

Capital of Greece and its largest city, Athens is indispensable in a list of ancient cities. The site’s continuous habitation dates back to 5,000 BC, some 7,000 years ago. It was once a city-state and is the birthplace of democracy, full of historical treasures and marks of countless empires, such as the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman. The city is also, of course, a very popular tourist spot for its history, art and cuisine.

Sidon (Lebanon)

View of Sidon from the Sea Castle (Image: Heretiq/CC-BY-SA-2.5)

A place inhabited since 4000 BC, or perhaps even longer, with estimates reaching as far back as 6,000 BC, Sidon is rich in history, and several important figures are believed to have passed through there in the ancient world, such as Jesus, Saint Paul and Alexander the Great ( who even captured her). The city is south of the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, and was built by the Phoenicians.

Many of the city’s historic sites are below modern buildings, making it difficult for archaeologists to work, but there are still places to visit today, such as Sidon Sea Castle.

King (Iran)

Kajar Era Inscription at Cheshme-Ali in Rey, Iran (Image: Alireza Javaheri/CC-BY-3.0)

Located in the metropolitan area of ​​Greater Tehran, capital of Iran, Rey is the oldest city in the province and one of the oldest in the world, inhabited since 6,000 BC, even mentioned as a sacred place in the Avestah, the sacred book of Zoroastrianism. It was captured by the Arabs in 641 BC and nearly destroyed by the Mongols in 1220 AD.

Much of the city has stood the test of time, however, including Tuğrul Tower and Cheshme-Ali Hill, a former recreation site. There is also an archaeological excavation site where artifacts up to 7,000 years old have been found.

Jerusalem (Israel and Palestine)

The Temple Mount, Jerusalem’s holiest site to all monotheistic religions (Image: Avraham Graicer/CC-BY-4.0)

An important religious center for the world’s three great monotheistic religions—Christianity, Judaism, and Islam—history runs deep in Jerusalem’s veins. Its oldest inhabitants arrived in 2800 BC, and since then, numerous sieges, attacks and captures have taken place at the site.

Among its important historical sites, we have The Wailing Wall (c. 19 BC) and the Temple Mount, two of the holiest sites for Jews, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, built in the 7th century and important for the Islamic faith, and the Mount of Olives, sacred to all three religions.

Fayim (Egypt)

Facade of the Temple of Sobek at Qarun Palace in Fayium, Egypt (Image: Roland Unger/CC-BY-3.0)

The oldest city in Egypt and one of the oldest in Africa, Faium was founded around 4,000 BC, approximately 100 kilometers from the country’s capital, Cairo. Part of it stands on the site of the ancient city of Crocodilopolis, whose inhabitants worshiped a sacred crocodile, Petsuchos, which had its own pool in the local temple. Today, a few mounds mark where the ancient city once stood.

Byblos (Lebanon)

Pier in the ancient city of Byblos, Lebanon, inhabited continuously since 5000 BC (Image: Vyacheslav Argenberg/www.vascoplanet.com)

Originally known as Gebal, Byblos is one of the oldest Phoenician cities, founded around 5,000 BC on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. The city, whose current name means “books” in Greek, is where the Phoenician alphabet, a precursor to many modern-day alphabets (including our own) spread. Among its important historical sites are the 12th-century Crusader Castle and the Phoenician Royal Necropolis.

Jericho (Palestine)

Ruins of ancient residence at Tel Al-Sultan in Jericho, one of the oldest inhabited places in the world (Image: A. Sobkowski/Public Domain)

Currently a city of just over 20,000, Jericho is believed to be one of the oldest in the world, with archaeological evidence of habitation dating back 11,000 years. It has been destroyed and rebuilt countless times over the centuries, but it still stands. Historical and religious sites can be found there, such as the Mount of Temptation, where Jesus is said to have been tempted by the devil, and Nabi Musa, where Moses’ tomb is believed to be.

Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

Philippopolis Basilica, or at least its ruins, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria (Image: Realsteel007/CC-BY-3.0)

One of the longest inhabited cities in Europe, Plovdiv is the second largest in Bulgaria and has had a human presence since 4000 BC, when it was just a Neolithic settlement. Greeks and Romans are just some of the peoples who conquered the city, and left their ruins there, such as the Ancient Stadium of Philipopolis, the Roman Amphitheater and the Ruins of Eumolpias, a Thracian village from 5,000 BC.

Gaziantepe (Turkey)

View of Gaziantepe Fort from the ancient city in Turkey (Image: Natalie Sayin/CC-BY-2.0)

Near the border with Syria, in southern Turkey, is the city of Gaziantepe, whose first inhabitants arrived in 3650 BC Also called Antep, it has several historical sites, such as the Fort of Gaziantepe and the Citadel of Ravanda, both restored in the 6th century by the Byzantines, and the ruins of Rumkale.

The Mosaic Museum of Zeugma, the largest of its kind in the world, is also an attraction for history buffs, and a curiosity is the city’s fame for its pistachio baclavas (a sweet Turkish pastry).

Source: Culture Trip