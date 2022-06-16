Discover the program that will release broadband for free

The Telecommunications Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Nathalia Lobo, during an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil this Wednesday, 15th, declared that this Friday, 17th, the program Internet Brazil. The idea is to ensure the broadband access to needy families. Find out more about it below!

How will Internet Brazil work?

According to the program’s guidelines, students who are studying from the 3rd year of elementary school, or who are in high school, will have free access to the internet. To be part of the program, students must also be part of the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

The connection will take place through a chip with a data package and a device for broadband access. According to the government, the implementation of the measure will take place gradually, starting with municipalities in the Northeast region.

“We are going to inaugurate this project, this program, initially in these municipalities to carry out a pilot”, said the secretary. Students residing in areas of difficult access, such as indigenous and quilombola families, will also benefit from the initiative.

Internet access for low-income families

Published in the Federal Official Gazette at the end of May 2022, the Internet Brazil program was established by Law No. 14,351. With its implementation, it is estimated that there will be a reduction of 30% to 40% in the number of households without broadband access.

A study carried out by Instituto Locomotiva, in partnership with the consultancy PwC, showed that 71% of the Brazilian population over 16 years old cannot use the internet regularly. Thus, with the implementation of the new program that releases broadband network to students enrolled in CadÚnico, the expectation is that this scenario will change over time.