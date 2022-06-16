Do you have Wagner Moura? See which Brazilian actors are nominated for the 2022 Emmy

Brazilian actor Wagner Moura in the series Iluminadas (photo: Reproduction/Apple TV+)

Three Brazilian talents working in Hollywood will try their luck at the 2022 Emmys: Wagner Moura, Morena Baccarin and Rafael Silva. They appear on the list of candidates for this year’s award, whose voting for the choice of competitors began this Thursday (16th) and goes until the next 27th. The nominees will be announced on July 12th.

Praised for investigative reporter Dan Velzquez’s role in illuminated (Apple TV+), the Salvadoran Wagner Moura tries to grab his first Emmy nomination (he has already competed for the Golden Globe, for Narcos). He enters the race as a supporting actor in a drama series, although it has a central role in the plot led by Elisabeth Moss. This is a path that increases his chance than in the race of the protagonists, it registers.

Morena Baccarin is on the ballot representing the series The Endgame, unpublished in Brazil. Although it was released with great anticipation, the drama of the American network NBC did not succeed. The carioca was even spared some criticism, but the La Casa de Papel narrative delivered a bad story and flopped, canceled in the first season. Morena opo in the best drama actress category.

In the list of supporting actors appears the name of the newcomer Rafael Silva. The 27-year-old miner plays gay police officer Carlos Reyes in 911: Lone Star (Star+). He has acted in the series co-created by Ryan Murphy since its debut. The attraction is Rafael’s first major work in Hollywood.

Brazilian ancestry

Apart from the Brazilian-born actors who signed up for the Emmy, there are those artists known to the national public with Brazilian descent, as they have relatives (father/mother/grandparents) from the Tupiniquim territory.

Among those seeking an Oscar nomination on TV and who have Brazilian blood running in their veins are: Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Jordana Brewster (The Other Two). Bianca Santos (Grey’s Anatomy), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Laysla de Oliveira (Lock & Key) and Alfred Enoch (foundation).

A curiosity: the Emmys consider actors who apply. It is a standard registration, with the right to a fee. Each actor/actress has to pay US$ 100 (R$ 500).

Check out the next important dates for the 2022 Emmys:

June 27

Voting ends to select the nominees

july 12

Announcement of the nominees

August 12th

Voting begins to choose the winners

August 22

Voting ends to choose the winners

September 12th

Ceremony of handing over the statuettes

This post Do you have Wagner Moura? See which Brazilian actors are nominated for the 2022 Emmy was first published on TV Observatory.