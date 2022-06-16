Dorival Júnior cites Paulo Sousa and rejects the hunt for culprits in Flamengo: “Maximum use of legacy” | Flamengo

After three consecutive defeats in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo beat Cuiabá 2-0, on Wednesday night (15), at Maracanã. In the second match with Dorival Júnior, the first victory. The red-black goals were scored by Ayrton Lucas and Gabigol, one in each half.

The result removed the carioca club from the relegation zone and momentarily reached the ninth place in the Brasileirão table – with 15 points.

Dorival Júnior celebrated the first victory on his return – the second match in this third spell. With catchphrases, he praised the fans of the Flamengowhich took 40,000 people to Maracanã this Wednesday.

1 of 3 Ayrton Lucas greets Dorival Júnior after Flamengo’s goal — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Ayrton Lucas greets Dorival Júnior after Flamengo’s goal — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

– Just being there at the front for people to have an idea of ​​what it’s like to be against this crowd and in favor of it. Indescribable feeling, there’s no way to measure it. I am very happy to be back for the third time. I hope to complete this cycle, I never got it out of my head, I always had this with me, that at some point I would return to Flamengo. Thank God it ended up happening and I hope to be able to dedicate everything I acquired as experience at that moment, which will be very important in my career and a differential – said the Flamengo coach.

In a conciliatory speech, Dorival quoted his predecessor, the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, and said that there is no such thing as a scorched earth and that he does not look for culprits. On the contrary, he seeks a solution to the problems he encountered upon arrival at Flamengo.

— In our country we hunt culprits when situations don’t happen. I think we have to look for solutions, together, through the reactions of each one within the group.. So that we can improve the team’s possibilities throughout the competitions we are in. That’s the challenge — commented Dorival Júnior.

— When you think ‘the situation is not good, it’s not good’, everything seemed very bad, suddenly things turned quickly, this happened at my previous club. It is a matter of work, dedication, delivery, and above all, believing in what is being proposed and done. From there, you will have a well-traveled path, so that you can find normality, with a team that is highly qualified and that has already demonstrated this on several occasions. So when they say “Flamengo needs to do this or that”, I prefer to bet on the recovery of this team. A recovery that passes through the actions of each of them.

— Behavioral change starts with ourselves. On top of the problems that we presented and let happen. So, calmly and calmly, taking advantage of all of Paulo Sousa’s previous work, we’ll try to continue, and use as much of the legacy he has left as possible.

“Victoria has no contraindication. Only 30 points are missing”, says Arthur | The Voice of the Crowd

The coach was also asked about the choices for the starting lineup and relativized the issue. He recalled the calendar with games after another, in the year of the World Cup in November, and also valued the squad options at Flamengo.

— We have to rethink this ownership situation. What I see is that we have very difficult competitions, an illogical sequence of games. With that, we have to have a group that gives an answer. At some point the players will have to be changed, for the moment, by the disposition of the opponent, we have to find a balance that gives us the opportunity to be with all the players acting in conditions, focused and concentrated on the objective. Talking about ownership of one or the other is unnecessary at the moment. Feeling that it is necessary to take a break from the sequence, we will. All are top-notch players. Talking about ownership is something that is not appropriate, even more because of the possibility of recovering those who are out – commented Dorival.

The same thought was reflected when dealing with goalkeepers. Today, Diego Alves is the holder of the position for the second consecutive game.

— The situation of goalkeepers is the same. We had three great goalkeepers in addition to the base options. Anytime we can have someone playing, I’ve done that for the last few teams I’ve worked with. The starter will be the best he is at the moment, in physical or tactical condition, especially for outfield players. This kind of coexistence is necessary,” he said.

+ Bruno Henrique twists his right knee and leaves the Flamengo game crying

See more from Dorival’s press conference

“I hope he stays.” A player of that level, of that potential, I have no doubt that this boy can evolve a lot. How it’s going to happen I don’t know, but it would be really nice if we could hold this kid because he has a lot of qualities. He is a player that attracts attention in any way, he has potential for growth. Players of this level are scarce at the moment in the country.

“It’s not a fixed system where you’re only going to attack in 4-3-3. I have mobility, approach and movement players. I can’t make players static. The coach’s obligation is to make the team reach the last third of the field. From there it is up to them, in genius, in a table, in triangulations. The drawing can always show something of numbers. In fact, I want everyone behind the ball when we defend. And everyone who can be in front of the ball when we’re attacking. Attacking by scoring I think is ideal for each team.

Injuries of David Luiz and Bruno Henrique

— The way the championships were this year will hurt the clubs a lot in that sense, injuries will happen all the time. In Ceará I had 10 players in the DM. It was 70 days, and we played almost 20 games. It’s for you to see that the wear is very big. This amount of games does not favor us, we will always have physical and medical problems. We knew and we know that it is so. We have no other way in a year that has the World Cup at the end of the year. And fortunately Flamengo has a great structure to recover its players. All clubs are suffering in this absurd sequence.

“It was just a good result”

— It was a fundamental victory for that moment of the team. I don’t know how it would happen. Fortunately, the team was playing well. With defined postures, defined behavior, naturally one or another problem, we only did two jobs, it will still give the team some time to meet in a more natural way. It is a highly qualified group and with very little something positive has already been achieved. Who knows, maybe we’ll find a positive path there. It was just a good result, nothing more. We will continue that little ant work, little by little, and especially recover the most important players.

New behavior and confrontation with the Rooster

— The team had a different attitude, modifying some behaviors, starting up, and conquering the path of goals. It cannot be different. We know the Atlético-MG team well, we all know the level they are at, maybe the moment is not close, but similar to what we were experiencing. Teams of this tier are highly charged and experience enormous difficulties when things go wrong. What happens there is no different from what happens here. In games like this, it is natural that we need to be careful. We keep looking for that recovery and suddenly find a way quickly, because it’s a competition that doesn’t let you regret or celebrate some result. Then we will have a problem to face.

— The player may have more or less experience. At a certain point in some championships or in a career, it is natural to fluctuate. How long has this team been winning championships? How long has this team been achieving great results? How long has this team been fighting in relation to everything it has provided to the fan? The teams have been preparing more and more to face teams like Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras, teams that are arriving in most national competitions. You prepare a lot more for these teams. Like it or not, at some point, you have some oscillation. Maybe this happened to the Flamengo team.

Flamengo will face Atlético-MG on Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the fifth place in the table, the Minas Gerais club is four games without a win in the Brasileirão and will be pressured for the duel.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧