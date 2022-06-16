Drone throws feces and urine at Lula and Kalil supporters before event in Minas

Shortly before the event that will receive former president Lula (PT) and former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD), a drone flew over the University of Triângulo Mineiro (Unitri), in Uberlândia, throwing feces and urine at supporters. who were already in place waiting for the event.

The Military Police reported that three men who were operating the drone were detained , but already released, and that the equipment was seized. The perpetrators told officers that what was poured was an unpleasant-smelling liquid used to attract flies.

A rush took over the place and Lula’s supporters tried to throw sticks and stones and were reprimanded by security, due to the risk of hitting someone. Other militants jumped over the wall of a condominium next to Unitri, where they suspected the drone had come from.

During the event, Gleisi Hoffman, PT president, spoke and cited the case. She said supporters of Lula and Kalil should not be intimidated by threats and violence.

“They (bolsonaristas) don’t come with a threat. They don’t make us afraid. Billboard doesn’t give a vote. Drone doesn’t give a vote. While they use violence and threat, we use the strength of the people. That’s why this is our responsibility. in a rigged election, because they didn’t let Lula be a candidate. Now they’re going to have to face the people. We’re going to show that Brazil has a way, it has a way out. It’s Lula, Alckmin and Kalil”, he declared.

In the sequence, Lula also commented on the occurrence involving the drone and regretted the episode. “What we saw today here in this courtyard I don’t know whose name, but it can’t be a normal human being. It’s a scoundrel who puts a drone to throw dirt on men, women and children. This is not a human being. I’ve been campaigning since 1982, I’ve won and lost many elections. I’ve never made an enemy in the country. The proof of that is that Alckmin was my opponent in 2006 and, in 2022, he’s my deputy”, he said.

The presidential candidate continued to repudiate the act of rivals: “the person who has the courage to put a drone to throw dirt, because I was told that it could be pesticides, the name of that citizen is policed. (…) A citizen like that is not deserves our respect. We will not treat them like they treat us. Because we are civilized. We believe in the recovery of the human being. We believe that they will apologize out of shame during the launch of Kalil’s candidacy”.

After the event, the strong odor took over the place. Organizers sprayed disinfectant to minimize it, but the smell persists.