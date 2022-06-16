Education in the Age of Virtual Reality and Metaverse – Sponsored Content

CETEPS Network innovates with virtual reality classes and state-of-the-art laboratories of the Technical Course. in Nursing

CETEPS offers virtual reality in the Nursing Technician course. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

THE CETEPS Network innovates once again and offers virtual reality in the curriculum of the Technical Nursing course, as another alternative for the learning process in the health area and practical classes.

Online courses are no longer new. Studying at a distance, mainly due to the pandemic and the advancement of technological resources, has become almost a universal format. THE CETEPS Network is the only educational institution in the country that offers all in-person classes, which are also recorded for the students’ convenience, so that they can always have access to all the classes taught in the course.

Virtual reality with CETEPS Network students. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Virtual reality is now one of the options with great possibilities in the Anatomy and Physiology discipline, making the class more dynamic, attractive and expanding the student’s knowledge.

This technology is capable of making the student learn everything about anatomy, being able to use three-dimensional images of the entire human body in all its different and complex aspects.

Thanks to this technology, the difficulty in understanding every detail of the human body is more easily resolved, since virtual reality provides the best experience of the entire functioning of human health.

As a result of the experience, the students were unanimous in answering that virtual reality in the classes of the Technical Course in Nursing is fundamental to add value to the teaching-learning process of professionals of excellence.

One of the students, Cristiane dos Santos Helmer Rodrigues, was emphatic in saying that the experience guarantees depth in the content.

“It was a great experience to see how each organ in the human body is formed and how it works. It was a very dynamic class with excellent pedagogical planning, which certainly added a lot to our learning in relation to Anatomy”, described Cristiane.

(Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Three months ago, student Andressa dos Reis said goodbye to her grandmother. One of the causes of her death was COPD (Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) in the lung. During Anatomy classes, she made a point of delving into the human organ to better understand how it works.

“It was a unique experience for me to understand. At the same time it was exciting and it reminded me a lot of my grandmother, after all, she was a nurse. It seems that we are really inside the human body, you can hear the sound that each organ makes”, said Andressa.

Initially in partnership with other educational institutions to offer Virtual Reality, now in the laboratory of CETEPS Network All the technology necessary for its application is now available, being the first Technical Nursing course to invest in virtual reality in Mato Grosso do Sul, continuing the quality and excellence of teaching provided to more than 18 years of experience and tradition in training of professionals. The education network also launches this month innovative classes and mentorships through Metaverso.

The coordinator of the Technical Course in Nursing, Thais Regina, carried out the first partnership to use Virtual Reality laboratories for health and soon obtained approval to equip the laboratory of the Teaching Network CETEPSwith state-of-the-art equipment.

the director of CETEPS NetworkPatrícia Kawano, participated in the anatomy and physiology class with Virtual Reality and noticed the enthusiasm of the students, thus expanding technological innovation through Metaverse in all courses of Grupo Prime de Ensino:

“Always thinking about innovating in the educational area of ​​the country, we created a Metaverso User Manual for our students, and we will provide mentorships to all our students through exclusive and technological platforms.

metaverse is an immersive and interactive virtual reality. Students create an avatar to live in this virtual environment. However, now, in a hyper-realistic way and even being able to use their own video and personal image in the interaction of technological activities.

It is worth noting that the proposal CETEPS Network is to train Nursing Technicians to work within the scope of health services with competence so that the universal right to health is effectively fulfilled, respecting the legal ethical principles of the profession and valuing the individual as a whole.

