Elephant kills 70-year-old woman, returns to funeral to trample her

posted on 06/15/2022 18:08



(credit: Michele Spatari / AFP)

An elephant killed a 70-year-old woman, identified as Maya Murmu, in eastern India. The incident took place on Thursday (09/6), after the tragedy, the animal would have returned to the funeral to trample the corpse of the elderly woman.

According to authorities, Maya was trampled to death while collecting water from a well, in the Mayurbhanj district region, the animal would have appeared out of nowhere. The victim was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the British newspaper independentlocal police said the elephant strayed from the Dalma wildlife sanctuary, nearly 200 kilometers from Mayurbhanj.

In family reports, in the midst of performing the last rites of the funeral, the same elephant appeared, lifted the old woman’s body from the funeral pyre and trampled it again, while those present looked on in shock. The family was only able to proceed with the ceremony after the elephant had left.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori.