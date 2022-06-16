Elon Musk is criticized by employees in an open letter to SpaceX

SpaceX employees posted an open letter on the company’s Microsoft Teams chat, which has more than 2,600 participants, warning executives of Elon Musk’s behavior.

The text specifically cites the messages posted by the company’s founder on Twitter, saying they negatively affect SpaceX’s reputation.. The document, signed by employees “across the spectrum of gender, ethnicity, seniority and technical roles,” further highlights Musk’s tweets about recent allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The publication in the company’s internal chat comes almost a month after the release of a report about the complaint that SpaceX had paid US$ 250,000 to a former flight attendant of the company to keep her silence on the accusation.

“Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks.,” reads the letter, published in full by The Verge. “As our most prominent CEO and spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX – every Tweet Elon sends is fatally a public statement from the company. It is critical to make it clear to our teams and our potential talent pool that his message does not reflect our work, our mission or our values.”

The letter also asks that the company’s leadership treat Elon Musk with “the same rigor and urgency” that it treats fixing hardware errors that could affect SpaceX’s spaceflight, as well as adopting the same zero-tolerance policy that is enforced. to employees.

As of this writing, both Elon Musk and SpaceX have not commented on the public letter.