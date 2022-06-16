End of the novel? Andreas Pereira asks to stay and Flamengo demands

The midfielder has a contract with the club until the end of June 2022

The soap opera involving Andreas Pereira’s stay in Flamengo is gaining new chapters. The midfielder’s contract with the red-negro runs until the end of June 2022. With exactly 15 days to go until the end of the contract, the player met with the Flemish board on the morning of this Wednesday, 15.

According to the website goalin the conversation, Andreas Pereira asked to stay at Flamengo. According to the report, the board said it will try to comply with the steering wheel’s request. However, for that, Manchester United, which owns the player’s economic rights, have to be flexible in negotiation.

In the red-black vision, it’s only worth it Andreas Pereira remains at the club if the Red Devils lower the amount of the request for the purchase of the steering wheel, or accepts to extend the loan until the end of the year.

In early 2022, Flamengo’s football summit went to Europe and negotiated the purchase of the steering wheel’s economic rights for 10 million euros (R$53 million). However, as shirt 18 has fluctuated throughout this season, the board has diminished interest in his permanence.

Andreas Pereira and Flamengo

Hired with great expectations, Andreas Pereira got off to a good start with the red-black shirt. However, he failed in the Libertadores final, in which Flamengo was defeated by Palmeiras. In 2022 he failed to regain good football. In almost a year with the club, he played 48 times, with seven goals scored and three assists distributed.