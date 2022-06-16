End of the novel! Vini Jr to renew with Real Madrid

The last season of Vinícius Júnior with the Real Madrid shirt was spectacular. The Brazilian left the condition of promise to protagonist alongside Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. That’s why, after winning the Uefa Champions League, with his own goal, the Whites looked for the forward’s agents to renew his contract with the club.

And according to journalist Fabrizio Romano and GE, club and player reached an agreement. Ie, Vini Jr will renew with Real Madrid. The new bond runs until the end of June 2026.

The current contract would run until 2024. However, as the Brazilian had so much prominence, Real Madrid decided to increase the time of the bond to prevent the striker from being harassed by other European clubs.

The Brazilian’s termination fine will still be debated between the parties. But even without this definition, there is a verbal agreement between the parties for the bond to be extended.

Vini Jr and Real Madrid

Currently 21 years old, Vinícius Júnior has been with Real Madrid since 2018. During this period, he has taken the field 170 times. He scored 36 goals and distributed 43 assists.