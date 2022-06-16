“Entrepreneur made the bridge to get to Santos”; Bruno Guimarães is an ‘example’ and Newcastle wants to hook Menino da Vila

Premier League club contacted staff of young promise from Peixe, but president Andres Rueda does not believe in offers in this window

that the saints is one of the biggest “granaries” of Brazilian football, that is not disputed. From CT Rei Pelé, stars such as Neymar, Robinho, Diego, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Elano, Renato, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Rodrygo, among many others, were revealed. The squad currently commanded by Fabián Bustos has good names too. One of them is Angelo.

The 17-year-old forward has already been constantly harassed by clubs in Europe, but Santos is protected by his contract, recently renewed until December 2024. Bruno Giufridafish sector in the GEinforms that the Newcastle from Englandsought out the businesswoman at the top to probe the business conditions.

“The agent made the bridge for the matter to reach Santos”, informs Giufrida on the matter in GE In turn, president Andres Rueda will not move before the Club receives an official proposal for the number 11. Both Alvinegro and Menino da Vila’s staff are against a possible sale in this transfer window.

Premier League club, Newcastle United today has two Brazilians – midfielder Bruno Guimarães and striker Joelinton, who played last season as a defensive midfielder. In turn, Ângelo played 19 matches this season with one goal and three assists in his scout.