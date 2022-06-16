Evolution over the years: PlayStation controllers

The PlayStation controls have evolved and changed with each new generation of Sony’s console, and that’s why it is now possible to form a timeline and highlight the main changes and novelties that have been arriving in each of them.

In this article we will travel through this timeline, getting to know the models of controls that were released on each PlayStation and the most important features of each one.

PlayStation controllers have changed over time

The PlayStation emerged as a Sony project for Nintendo, with the main objective of presenting a version of the Super Nintendo that would work as a CD, but it didn’t work out very well. At least not the partnership with Nintendo.

That’s because as soon as it was released, the PlayStation fell in the taste of the gaming public and, since its first version, it became a great success. This success increases with each new generation and nowadays the console has become one of the main in the field and the best seller.

An important part of every console is, without a doubt, the controller. With the PlayStation this also happened, as the accessory has always followed the changes and evolutions of the time and the console itself. Understand now how it happened.

First PlayStation controller

The first PlayStation controller appeared in 1994, along with the launch of Sony’s first console. As the project was initially for Nintendo, the controller looked a lot like the Super Nintendo, but with a slightly different aesthetic and the addition of two more buttons, the R and L.

It also had a bigger look, making it easier to grip, and served as the basis for the format of Sony’s controls to this day, following evolution.

An interesting curiosity that emerged with the first control was about its buttons, which did not have letters but symbols. According to a Sony engineer, these symbols weren’t random. The triangle represented a point of view, that is, something pointing in a direction. The square represented a piece of paper like a menu or document. The X and ball buttons represented No and Yes, respectively.

Although these representations no longer make much sense on game controls, the symbols remain and have also become an icon of the console.

Dual Analog and DualShock, the arrival of analog sticks

One of the great updates that came with games on consoles like the PlayStation were the most modern games, in three dimensions and with good quality. That’s why the directional arrows ended up becoming a little more limited and didn’t make the character’s movement fluid, especially in fighting or racing games.

That’s why Sony initially launched the Dual Analog, which was the first controller to have analog sticks. It arrived on the market in 1997. In Japan the new version of the controller even came with the vibration feature, but in the United States and Europe they did not have this additional feature.

To give the player the chance to choose, it even came with the ANALOG button, which was the one who toggled the analog sticks on and off for players who preferred the standard sticks or the games that were better with them.

And it was from it that the first DualShock emerged, which arrived as an update to the Dual Analog, and this time bringing the vibe to all markets. The main highlight of the DualShock in the look was that they made the analog sticks more comfortable with rubbers and without the small cavities.

Another change is that they became “pressable” buttons, and with that the appearance of the R3 and L3 buttons when pressing them. The controller was quite successful, so much so that it became the main model and went through several generations with the consoles that would come in the future.

DualShock 2 arrives with pressure sensitivity

Because the DualShock was so successful, the PlayStation 2 arrived with a new controller that was pretty much the same, but with some improvements. The DualShock 2 now came in black as standard, giving users more options.

In addition, its main novelty is that, with the exception of the Start, Select, R3, L3 and Analog buttons, all the others have gained pressure sensitivity. This means that in some games it was possible to better control an action depending on the pressure exerted on a button. An example was GTA San Andreas, where the character pedaled faster or slower depending on how hard the button was pressed.

It is worth remembering that even with the arrival of the PS2, the first DualShock was still compatible with it, unless they were exclusive games.

Sixaxis and eventually DualShock 3

With the arrival of the PlayStation 3, in 2006, the new controller also arrived with new features, and the most notorious of them initially was the name. Due to legal problems and a patent copying process, Sony ended up releasing the controller with a new name and without the vibration function.

In practical terms, the novelty of Sixaxis arrived precisely with the technology that gives it its name. It means “six axes” and in practice what it did was to detect when the control was physically tilted. In other words, motion sensors.

In addition, it also arrived with wireless technology, where it was possible to connect the controller via Bluetooth and had an internal rechargeable battery via USB connector. The new Sixaxis also came with 4 small LEDs at the top that showed the order of the players. The L2 and R2 buttons have become more “bouncing” and more sensitive to pressure.

The following year, in 2007, Sony finally got a settlement in court and then managed to launch its controller with the name of the line, DualShock 3, which was practically the same as the Sixaxis, only with a vibration function and other color options. .

DualShock 4 and the arrival of the screen on the controller

The PlayStation 4 was released in 2013 and with it the latest version of the DualShock controller. The DualShock 4 already stood out for the screen on the front and arrived with several other news. Its look was more modern, but still retained much of the accessory’s classic look.

Among the novelties was the light bar at the top that had several functions within the games (such as, for example, showing the amount of life of the character in God Of War). The controller also arrived with a speaker and the option of being able to connect a headphone to improve immersion in games.

As for the screen, it was touch sensitive and could even be used as an extra button. So they could put it there, they removed the Start and Select buttons and added the new Option button (which actually serves as a Start button too) and Share, for sharing screenshots.

The analog buttons also came with a change in look, gaining edges and returning to a grip with a small cavity, as in the first Dual Analog.

DualSense, voted the best controller ever

With the arrival of the new PlayStation 5, Sony also decided to bring a new line for its controls, this time the DualSense. It was so successful that it was considered the best controller of all time at the time of its release, bringing several changes and improvements over the DualShock.

One of the great new features of DualSense was the haptic triggers, which guarantee physical feedback to players when using them. If the character is pulling a bowstring, for example, it will vibrate and, depending on the difficulty, get harder to tighten.

It also has the ability to feel breaths through the built-in microphone. It also allows players to chat during matches without needing a headset to do so, as well as having the option to mute the microphone if desired.

So, what else would you like to see in the next generations of PlayStation controllers? Which is your favorite so far?