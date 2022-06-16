Explorer ended because vaccine ‘spent microchips’, jokes Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweeted yesterday (15) that the company had to shut down Internet Explorer because “they ran out of microchips” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tweet “I think we’ve finally run out of microchips” came in response to a post from “The Daily Show”. The humor show’s profile read: “Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies. Coincidence???”

Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies. Coincidence??? https://t.co/1tF5HR0WjR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 15, 2022

Both posts, of course, were nothing more than a joke. They mock the conspiracy theory that coronavirus vaccines were used to implant traceable microchips — and that Bill Gates was behind it.

The origin of fake news

Rumors surfaced in March 2020 after Gates mentioned in an interview that “we will have some digital certificates” that would be used to show who has recovered, who has been tested and who has received the vaccine.

At no point did the billionaire mention microchips. However, the speech led to a widely shared article titled, “Bill Gates will use microchip implants to fight coronavirus.”

At the time, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said that “digital certificates” referred to the creation of an open-source digital platform with the aim of expanding access to secure testing at home.

End of an era?

The mention of Internet Explorer (IE) made by “The Daily Show” concerns the end of technical support for the browser that took place on Wednesday (15).

As a result, there will be no more security updates and improvements to the platform launched in 1995. After becoming obsolete with the arrival of Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari, Internet Explorer was replaced by Microsoft Edge, which became the standard Windows browser.

For the nostalgic, the new software will have the option to enable IE mode, allowing browsing as if the user were using the old browser. This will even allow access to the sites that were designed for the program.

*With information from Business Insider and BBC