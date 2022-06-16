f of ‘This is us’? Check out other 10 series to marathon on streaming – Cultura

”Grey’s anatomy”, with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), requested for those who like medical series (photo: STAR+/DISCLOSURE) One of the most successful dramas of our time, the series “This is us” has come to an end – all seasons are available on Star+. The production, a good choice for those looking for emotion, brings stories about family and relationships. For the orphans of the plot, however, the streaming platform has made available a special that also brings these elements, whether stories about dramas, about family or both. Here are 10 tips for anyone who is already missing the Pearson family:

1. “GRAY’S ANATOMY”

The story follows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital as they face daily life-or-death decisions.

2. “MODERN FAMILY”

The comedy follows three different families through the lens of a documentary filmmaker and his team. Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) is the patriarch of this complicated, confused and loving modern family.

3. “LIFE & BETH”

Beth’s (Amy Schumer) life is great on paper. But a sudden incident forces her to face her past, changing her life forever.

4. “PRIVATE PRACTICE”

In the plot, doctors from Seaside Health and Wellness work on the most difficult cases, with patients and medical needs that often pose dilemmas.

morals and ethics.

5. “BETTER THINGS”

It tells the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), who is just trying to make a living, raise his daughters and have fun with friends and, if he has time, arrange a moment for her.

6. “THE BIG LEAP”

Drama about second chances, chasing your dreams, and getting what’s yours.

7. “BREEDERS”

In the heartfelt, uncompromising comedy, Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) grapple with their careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the struggles of caring for young children.

8. “LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA”

Dramatic romantic comedy follows four interconnected stories.

9. “LOVE FROM DISTANCE”

Romantic comedy with a touch of drama, which relates eight stories with quarantine as a backdrop and love as the main protagonist.

10. “IGNORANT ANGELS”

When Massimo (Luca Argentero) dies in an accident, Antonia (Cristiana Capotondi) discovers he had an affair with Michele (Eduardo Scarpetta). Devastated by the news, she finds herself investigating her husband’s secret life.