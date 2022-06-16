FIA announces measures to reduce bounces in F1 with sway limit – Formula 1 News

In an attempt to control the bounces in F1, the FIA ​​will start to regulate the oscillations (Photo: AFP)

WHY FERRARI TURNED INTO DELIVERY OF FORMULA 1 TANGOS?

The FIA ​​has set a new technical guideline regarding the bounces of Formula 1 cars in 2022, setting limits on the vertical oscillations of single-seaters on the track – a phenomenon known as porpoising. According to a statement released by the entity, the underside of the cars – which has the floor and the skid board, among other parts – will be inspected before the activities.

It was not clear, however, what the limit set by the entity will be. In the same statement, the FIA ​​indicates that it will work with the teams to define how this “mathematical formula” will be calculated. Finally, the organization also stated that it took the action aimed at the well-being of the pilots, who have complained about the strong physical consequences caused by the phenomenon.

One of the main examples was Lewis Hamilton, who had a lot of difficulties getting out of the car after the Azerbaijan GP, ​​a race in which the Mercedes bounce was even stronger than normal – Baku has the longest straight on the calendar, with more than 2 km long.

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Lewis Hamilton complained of back pain after the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: Mercedes/LAT Images)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

The return of the ground effect allowed the appearance of the problem, which was not identified by any of the teams in the work done on the simulators before the season started. With the lowest single-seaters, the downforce passing under the floor pulls the car towards the ground — and at this point it crashes and bounces, starting a repetitive sequence of bumps into the ground that directly affect the handling.

Read the full FIA statement:

“Following the eighth round of this year’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship, during which the phenomenon of aerodynamic oscillations (“porpoising”) of the new generation of Formula 1 cars and the effect of this during and after the race on the physical condition of the became visible again, the FIA, as the sport’s governing body, has decided that, in the interests of safety, it is necessary to intervene to demand that the teams make the necessary adjustments to reduce or eliminate this phenomenon.

A Technical Directive has been issued to guide teams on the measures the FIA ​​intends to take to address the issue. These include:

1 – Closer scrutiny of boards and skates, both in terms of design and wear.

2 – The definition of a metric, based on the vertical acceleration of the car, which will give a quantitative limit to the acceptable level of vertical oscillations. The exact mathematical formula for this metric is still being analyzed by the FIA, and Formula 1 teams have been invited to contribute to this process.

In addition to these short-term measures, the FIA ​​will convene a technical meeting with the teams to define measures that reduce the propensity of cars to present such phenomena in the medium term.

The FIA ​​decided to intervene after consulting its doctors in the interests of the drivers’ safety. In a sport where competitors routinely drive at speeds in excess of 300 km/h, it is considered that a driver’s entire concentration needs to be focused on that task and that excessive fatigue or pain felt by a driver can have significant consequences if result in loss of concentration. Furthermore, the FIA ​​has concerns regarding the immediate physical impact on the health of the drivers, several of whom have reported back pain following recent events.”

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.