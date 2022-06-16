FIFA Announces Cities That Will Host 2026 World Cup Games | world Cup

FIFA announced this Thursday which will be the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. There will be two in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 in the United States. It will be the first World Cup in history to have 48 participating teams. Check the cities:

Canada: Vancouver, Toronto

Mexico: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City

USA: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York

1 of 3 Announcement ceremony of the cities that will host the World Cup in 2026, in Canada, the United States and Mexico — Photo: Reproduction/Fifa+ Announcement ceremony of the cities that will host the World Cup in 2026, in Canada, the United States and Mexico — Photo: Reproduction / FIFA+

The organization of the World Cup and FIFA divided the 16 cities into three zones, which were defined as follows:

WEST ZONE

Vancouver (CAN), Seattle (US), Los Angeles (US), San Francisco (US) and Guadalajara (MEX)

Kansas City (US), Dallas (US), Atlanta (US), Houston (US), Monterrey (MEX) and Mexico City (MEX)

Toronto (CAN), Boston (US), Philadelphia (US), Miami, New York (US)

Present in the broadcast, FIFA president Gianni Infantino commented on the choice and the main challenge at the World Cup: the distance between the hosts.

“We are going to try to organize the Cup in a way that the teams and the fans don’t have to travel far.

It will be the second time that the USA has hosted the World Cup – it was the stage for Tetra, in 1994. From that World Cup, five cities will host in 2026: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston and New York. Mexico hosted the World Cups in 1970, when Brazil was Tri, and in 1986, marked by the great performance of Diego Maradona. Canada will debut as host of a World Cup.

“In 2026, football will be the number one sport in this part of the world,” joked Infantino.

2 of 3 The 16 cities that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico — Photo: Infoesporte/ge.globo The 16 cities that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico — Photo: Infoesporte/ge.globo

The 2026 will be the biggest World Cup of all time, in many ways. It will be the first to have three venues – until then, with the exception of Japan and South Korea in 2002, all have been played in just one country. It will also be the first to have 80 matches, instead of the usual 64.

And, of course, it will be the first to have 48 selections. The swelling in the number of World Cup participants was a campaign promise by Gianni Infantino, elected FIFA president in 2016 and re-elected in 2019.

The increase will also generate a reorganization in the World Cup dispute model. Until Qatar 2022, the 32 teams were divided into eight groups with four teams each. The top two from each group advanced to the round of 16 – then quarters, semis and finals.

Seating for the 2026 World Cup

Uefa (Europe): 16

CAF (Africa): 9 plus one in the repechage

AFC (Asia): 8 plus one in the play-off

CONMEBOL (South America): 6 plus one in the repechage

Concacaf (Central and North America): 6 plus one in the repechage

OFC (Oceania): 1

3 of 3 World Cup Trophy is displayed at the 2026 World Cup host announcement ceremony in New York — Photo: Camilo Pinheiro Machado World Cup trophy is displayed at the 2026 World Cup host announcement ceremony in New York — Photo: Camilo Pinheiro Machado

Now, the 48 teams will be divided into 16 groups of three. The two best teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, which will have a stage before the round of 16. Whoever reaches the semifinals will continue to play the maximum number of seven matches, but the 16 teams eliminated in the first phase will have played only two – against three in the current format.

With more spots in the World Cup, it is also inevitable that the Qualifiers will be revamped. FIFA delegates to each continental confederation the organization of qualifying tournaments.