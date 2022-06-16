Fiocruz’s multimillion-dollar order to produce a Pfizer-style vaccine

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the Fiocruzasked the Ministry of Health to make a budget of 35 million reais available to promote “the necessary investments in the assembly of the productive area, quality control and technological development” for the development of a new vaccine against the disease. Covid-19, with technology involving Messenger RNA, similar to the vaccines from Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna. The current vaccine produced by the foundation, in intellectual partnership with the University of Oxford, in England, is based on viral vector technology. Fiocruz also states, in a letter obtained by VEJA, that “with regard to the budget necessary for clinical studies, the foundation is still holding discussions with Anvisa on the regulatory strategy, which will impact the planning of budgetary needs, to be discussed with this Ministry later”. In the document, Fiocruz states that “it has been working on an innovative and authorial research and development project for an RNA vaccine platform”.

The request recalls that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) chose the RNA vaccine project of the Fiocruz Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals, last year, to be part of a hub development and production of RNA-based vaccines for Covid-19 with the aim of assisting low- and middle-income countries in establishing this technology. According to Fiocruz, the foundation is seeking to additionally incorporate the RNA vaccine platform, claiming that the technology implies “great results” with “less complexity in terms of production”, in addition to “having several advantages, such as inducing responses balanced immune systems”. “These characteristics allow for a rapid response in combating the emergence of new pathogens, in the event of epidemics or pandemics, or even in accelerating the process of developing therapeutic options for medical needs not yet met,” the order reads.

Fiocruz claims that the world is experiencing “a revolution in the field of new vaccine approaches that have become a reality during the Covid 19 pandemic”. “These based vaccines include the viral vector vaccines already incorporated in Fiocruz’s portfolio and also the RNA vaccines. The new technologies have achieved the highest rates of effectiveness of all platforms tested to date, making these platforms emerge as the most promising for vaccine development in this century.” The foundation also points out that, as it has the technology for the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, for example, the cost of acquiring the vaccine produced by the institution is the lowest among other immunizing agents.





