Flamengo star refused Grêmio’s interest

Dream alive! Grêmio prepares new proposal for Lucas Leiva

Grêmio is still looking for reinforcements for the rest of the season, including a point guard. Even coach Roger Machado does not have a creative man at his disposal to command the midfield and has already revealed his interest in an athlete with this profile. The Argentine Benítez would be this piece, but suffered a ligament injury and is out. Pedro Lucas also plays in this role, but at Arena they consider him physically fragile.

Grêmio showed interest and tried a high-level midfielder

Faced with this need, Tricolor made an attack on Diego Ribas, the shirt 10 has a contract until December 31 with Flamengo, but he is not experiencing a comfortable moment at the club. However, the midfielder said no to Grêmio, as his idea is to extend the bond with Rubro-Negro.

Midfielder’s salary would be an impediment

Currently, the player is a reserve in the Rio de Janeiro team and has had few opportunities. In addition, part of the crowd is angry with the athlete. On his return to Rio, after the defeat to Internacional, Diego was one of the targets most attacked by the flamenguistas.

Renato Portaluppi could be very close to closing with Grêmio

Even if the midfielder chose to transfer to Grêmio, there would be a difficult obstacle to be solved in order to reach an agreement. The midfielder’s salary is around R$ 820 thousand, a level far above what the Tricolor Gaucho can pay.