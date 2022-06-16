Flamengo’s target in the market, Argentine jewel drove River Plate crazy at the age of 5 and elected Brazilian team fans as the most hostile he faced

Flamengo wants to sign midfielder Enzo Fernández, River Plate’s 21-year-old standout

Looking for reinforcements in the next transfer window, the Flamengo has already defined one of its great targets in the market: the young midfielder Enzo Fernández, from River Plate, from Argentina.

At 21 years old, the player is in an excellent phase in Marcelo Gallardo’s team, with 9 goals and 6 assists in 23 matches in the 2021/22 season of Argentine football.

Enzo has a contract with the millionaires until December 2025, and, in order to sell it, the Buenos Aires team does not give up the termination penalty of 20 million euros (R$ 105 million).

In Europe, Fernández is also starting to attract attention, with Milan and benfica monitoring Gallardo’s pupil with great interest.

Check out some curiosities about the highlight of River Plate:

– His family is all River Plate fans. In fact, his name came from one of the greatest idols in the team’s history: the Uruguayan Enzo Francescoliwhich is currently manager from the club

– When he was a child playing for Club La Recova, he caught the attention of Pablo Esquivel and Luis Pereyra, two of River Plate’s top scouts, at age 5. After watching the boy on the field, they handed him a shirt after the match and said: “You are already a River player”. Shortly after, he became part of the children’s category in the basic categories of the millionaires.

– He was listed for the 1st time by the professional team on January 27, 2019, in a match against Patronato, for the Argentine Championship

– On February 4, 2020, signed his 1st professional contract with River Plate, until 2023

– Made his professional debut for River on March 4, 2020, against LDU, for CONMEBOL Libertadores

– In an interview with ESPN ArgentinaEnzo Fernández defined himself as follows: “I learned to receive the ball in profile. I’m a technical player, who reads spaces well. I always like to choose the best play option and play the ball to the teammate who is in the best position.”

– Commentators of ESPN Argentina define Fernández as an athlete who steals balls and who arrives with great quality in the rival area, with a strong shot from medium and long distance. They also praise his intelligence and game reading, which are advanced for a 21-year-old player.

Enzo Fernández celebrates after scoring for River Plate over Tigre Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

– Between 2020 and 2021, he was loaned to Defense and Justice to win shooting and it did very well, winning the Copa Sudamericana, under the command of coach Hernán Crespo, and then the Recopa, with coach Sebastián Beccacece

– Upon returning to River Plate, he became a starter and was described by coach Marcelo Gallardo as “a very complete player”

– Already has two titles for the millionaires: an Argentine Championship and an Argentine Supercup

– pointed Enzo Pérez and Leonardo Ponzio as his great references in Argentine football, and he also confessed to be a fan of the Dutch Frankie De Jongof barcelona

– Enzo is such a fanatical River fan that, in the 2018 Libertadores final, against Boca Juniorshe even kicked his girlfriend, Valeria Cervantes, out of the house because he considered her bad luck, as she said: “We had just started going out and I was at his house watching the game. when Boca scored, he sent me away and I went to my house, because it was the first time we were watching a game together and he thought I was being unlucky. I ended up watching the 2nd half at my house. mother”, he reported, laughing.

– He is fanatical about action movies. His favorite is “Fixed Price Killer” with Jason Statham and Jessica Alba

– Claims to be a great football player video gamebeing one of the best of River’s squad

– In an interview with YouTuber Argentine EzekielEnzo Fernández said that the most hostile crowd he faced in his career was that of Atlético-MGin the 2021 Libertadores

– In the same interview, he defined “intelligence” as his greatest quality, and “the left leg” as his greatest defect

– Also in the conversation with the YouTuberopined that the most beautiful goal of his career was against Bahiain Fonte Nova, for the 2020 Copa Sudamericana

– Chose the attacker Julian Alvarez as the greatest player with whom he shared the pitch at River Plate

– You said that when you leave for European football, you want to play in Premier League