Flu plays 80 min with one more, but stays in a tie with América-MG

After losing at home to Atlético-GO by 2-0 at home on Saturday (11), playing for 70 minutes with one less, Fluminense had the chance to get revenge against América-MG tonight (15 ). However, even playing with one more since the 10′ of the match, the Laranjeiras team was only in a goalless draw in the duel of the 12th round of the Brasileirão, at Arena Independência.

Alê, for an elbow to Nino, was sent off after reviewing the VAR monitor with just 10′ of the first half. This made the team from Rio de Janeiro go around Coelho’s area, but without creating many clear chances to open the scoring. The Minas Gerais team knew how to close down and, sporadically, managed to threaten in the counterattacks.

With equality on the scoreboard, the two clubs continue with the same score: 15 points. Tricolor, for the best balance (-1 to -2) is in 10th place, while the Minas Gerais team is in 12th, also behind Coritiba, which has more goals for (16 to 11).

Who did well: Pedrinho and Carlos Alberto

The two forwards took a lot of danger in the counterattacks in the second half. Using speed, they kept Coelho alive in the match, despite Fluminense’s numerical superiority.

Who went wrong: Wellington

The match didn’t start well and was out of function with the expulsion of Alê, as Coelho bet on counterattacks and did not require any marking in midfield. Booed by the crowd throughout the first half, he left the field at halftime for Nonato to enter.

Fluminense’s performance: a lot of ball, little kick

With one more since the 10′, Tricolor had 77% possession of the ball in the first half. However, he rolled a lot and didn’t get a shot at Jailson’s goal. “We have the ball, but we don’t have movement. It is difficult for us, and easy for those who are scoring”, analyzed Ganso, on the way out to the Premiere.

The team grew in production after the break, however it did not put pressure on the opponent.

América-MG’s performance: opening at the ends

The hosts started by pressing, but had to change the strategy with the expulsion of Alê. Even without making any changes, the team managed to close very well in the defense and started to bet even more on the speed of Everaldo and Felipe Azevedo to pull the counterattacks from the side of the field in the first stage.

In the final stage, the two went out to Pedrinho and Carlos Alberto, who gave even more speed and created at least a great chance to swing the net.

VAR changes game scenario

Alê came up with an open arm in a ball dispute with Nino, at 8′ of the initial stage, in midfield. On the field, Daronco did not give a card to the midfielder of the Minas Gerais team, but, after being called for a review on the monitor – which took about two minutes -, he understood that Alê hit the tricolor defender in the face and, therefore, expelled him.

With one less, the Rabbit stopped proposing the game, as he had been doing, and closed himself off. The rebound worked very well in the first half, where Flu couldn’t create anything and the home team still managed to fit in counterattacks.

Everaldo ‘seeks’ the penalty

With only two minutes into the game, the forward threw himself into the area in a dispute with Ganso to try to dig a penalty. Daronco ordered them to follow.

Still in the first stage, at 34′, he threw himself – and rolled much later – in a tackle with the defender on Aloísio’s rebound. Even on the ground and outside the four lines, the referee showed him the card for simulating the foul in the area.

second most exciting time

The entry of Carlos Alberto, in América, and of Nonato and Jhon Kennedy, in Flu, left the two teams more dangerous. The 20-year-old boy showed a lot of agility and, after beating Manoel in the race, he came face to face with Fábio, at 2′, however he crashed badly.

In the visitors, the team managed to move more to create spaces and articulate the plays. Unlike the first half, crosses also became an alternative to the team.

goose gets angry

John Kennedy received from Nonato and Jailson left the goal to be able to palm and make a great save in the 20′ of the final stage. A minute later, the attacker tried a bicycle and the Tricolor midfielder didn’t like the option he made at all, starting a heated argument. Manoel arrived and helped to calm the situation.

Bar prevents Pedrinho’s goal

The striker of Coelho, who returned to play after a tonsillitis, entered the field awake and was free to charge on the left until he entered the area and hit the cross, hitting the post at 31′.

Experience in goals

Fábio, 41, and Jailson, 40, made the confrontation between the oldest goalkeepers in Serie A. The two, who started the year linked with Cruzeiro, which is in Serie B, were little demanded during the 90 minutes.

next games

The two clubs return to the field on Sunday (19), for the 13th round of the tournament. At 18:00, Coelho visits Fortaleza at Arena Castelão. An hour later, at 7pm, Tricolor welcomes Avaí at Maracanã.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 0 x 0 FLUMINENSE

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 12th round

Date: June 15, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Everaldo, Carlos Alberto, Marlon (AME); Nonato (FLU)

Red card: Ale (AME).

AMERICA-MG: Jailson; Raúl Cáceres (Patric), Éder, Conti and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo (Carlos Alberto) and Aloísio (Pedrinho). Technician: Vagner Mancini.

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino (Nathan), Manoel and Caio Paulista; Wellington (Nonato), Yago Felipe (John Kennedy) and Ganso; Luiz Henrique, Matheus Martins (Alexandre Jesus) and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.