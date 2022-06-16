FN ACTIONS: Kayque and Joel Carli are the best in Botafogo’s victory over São Paulo

KITTEN: 6.5

Was a spectator the whole game

KANU: 7.0

Warrior and determined, he played serious and took dangerous balls

JOEL CARLI: 9.0

match. Without rhythm, against Calleri, he put the striker in his pocket and won all

VICTOR COSTS: 8.0

He also played a great game. Various providential cuts

SARAVIA: 6.5

He ran a lot, worked hard and was important. Need to pay more attention and be less reckless

PATRICK DE PAULA: 6.5

It alternated good moves than moves that were turned off. But it was better than other games

KAYQUE: 9.0

A monster, a lion on the field. He ran all the time, won balls, appeared in the attack and scored the winning goal

HUGO: 8.0

Big game. He gave the option and made smart moves on the left

LUCAS PIAZON: 7.5

He played an intelligent game, with good passes and movement. Made up for lack of intensity with understanding of the match

VINICIUS LOPES: 7.0

It ran a lot and was dangerous from the right

ERISON: 7.0

It wasn’t brilliant, but it took work and it was important

DANIEL BORGES: 5.5

It came in a little disconnected and out of the rhythm of the game, wrong actions

BARRETO: 6.0

It also came in cold, but it grew and held the ball in the end.

MATHEUS BIRTH: 6.5

Came in on, winning balls and spending time

CHAY: 6.5

Another who held the ball and the score at the end

LUÍS CASTRO: 7.5

Finally changed the scheme! Finally gave Joel Carli a chance. Finally, Patrick de Paula was the first steering wheel. Finally bet on a more reactive game. and did well