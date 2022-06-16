FN ACTIONS: Kayque and Joel Carli are the best in Botafogo’s victory over São Paulo

KITTEN: 6.5
Was a spectator the whole game
KANU: 7.0
Warrior and determined, he played serious and took dangerous balls
JOEL CARLI: 9.0
match. Without rhythm, against Calleri, he put the striker in his pocket and won all
VICTOR COSTS: 8.0
He also played a great game. Various providential cuts
SARAVIA: 6.5
He ran a lot, worked hard and was important. Need to pay more attention and be less reckless
PATRICK DE PAULA: 6.5
It alternated good moves than moves that were turned off. But it was better than other games
KAYQUE: 9.0
A monster, a lion on the field. He ran all the time, won balls, appeared in the attack and scored the winning goal
HUGO: 8.0
Big game. He gave the option and made smart moves on the left
LUCAS PIAZON: 7.5
He played an intelligent game, with good passes and movement. Made up for lack of intensity with understanding of the match
VINICIUS LOPES: 7.0
It ran a lot and was dangerous from the right
ERISON: 7.0
It wasn’t brilliant, but it took work and it was important
DANIEL BORGES: 5.5
It came in a little disconnected and out of the rhythm of the game, wrong actions
BARRETO: 6.0
It also came in cold, but it grew and held the ball in the end.
MATHEUS BIRTH: 6.5
Came in on, winning balls and spending time
CHAY: 6.5
Another who held the ball and the score at the end
LUÍS CASTRO: 7.5
Finally changed the scheme! Finally gave Joel Carli a chance. Finally, Patrick de Paula was the first steering wheel. Finally bet on a more reactive game. and did well