Foundation announces the launch of the third edition of the ‘Doctor Empreendedor’ call for proposals

By Ascom FAPERJ

This Wednesday, June 15th, FAPERJ’s Technology Board launches the third edition of the FAPERJ Public Notice No. 14/2022 “Doctor Entrepreneur: Transforming Knowledge into Innovation”. With the objective of promoting the transformation of Research, Development and Innovation (R,D&I) projects conducted by doctors residing in the State of Rio de Janeiro into ventures based on scientific and/or technological knowledge, the program seeks to contribute to University- Company by encouraging the transformation of knowledge generated in Scientific-Technological Institutions (ICTs) into innovative solutions for the market and society in a broad way.

Researchers who hold a PhD degree in a postgraduate program are eligible. stricto sensu recognized by the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) or doctoral candidates who are already qualified and whose defense is scheduled for a date prior to the delivery of required documents indicated in the schedule of the public notice. Bidders may be members of a micro or small company, as long as it has been in existence for less than 18 months, must prove availability to dedicate themselves to the activities provided for in the project, cannot have an employment or statutory relationship on an exclusive dedication basis and must obtain a Letter of Intent from some mechanism for generating innovative ventures based in the State of Rio de Janeiro (for more information: https://anprotec.org.br/site/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Termo-de- Reference-PNI-20-05_2019_v07_Pos-CP.pdf). It should also be noted that only one proposal will be accepted per bidder and that those contemplated in the last edition of the program will not be able to participate in the current edition.

The evaluation of the merits of the projects will take place in two stages: first, a selection is made by the internal team of the Board, which evaluates the projects that present a degree of innovation and market potential, as well as considering the experience and technical capacity of the proponent; the second stage is an evaluation panel composed of internal and external members, which judges the bidders and proposals in relation to the stage of technology development (TRL), market potential, opportunities and threats, mastery of competitive dynamics and socio-economic impact.

Candidates approved in both stages are eligible to receive the expected benefits: Doctor Entrepreneur Scholarship for up to 24 months in the amount of R$ 5,125.00; Technological Initiation Scholarship for up to 24 months in the amount of R$ 525.00 to indicate a graduate student capable of assisting in the project; and up to R$ 50,000.00 of financial assistance to cover expenses related to the development of the presented project. The public notice foresees resources of the order of R$ 7,200,000.00, allowing support for up to 35 projects. Of this total resources, up to R$ 700,000.00 are earmarked for the mechanisms that will house the entrepreneurial doctors. Approved applicants need to prove installation in the mechanism that granted the Letter of Intent within 120 days after the start of the project’s term. Another obligation concerns the opening of the company, which must be carried out by the end of the 10th month from the first deposit of the stock exchange.

With this program, FAPERJ’s Directorate of Technology consolidates its support for innovative scientific-technological entrepreneurship and offers an alternative for doctors from Rio de Janeiro to use the experience and knowledge accumulated throughout their academic trajectory to bring products to the market and society. and innovative solutions that contribute, among other things, to improving the quality of life and environmental sustainability.

“The success of Doutor Empreendedor can provoke, in the long term, a cultural change in the Graduate Programs, in the sense of stimulating entrepreneurship among students, bringing research closer to the market and society and transforming the evaluation metrics of professors, breaking with the premise strongly rooted in universities that doctors are trained for academic life and opening a horizon of possibilities for these highly qualified individuals to achieve in other areas and contribute to the social and economic development of the country, as in developed nations. ”, highlighted the director of Technology at FAPERJ, Mauricio Guedes.

The deadline for submitting proposals ends on August 26th. Check out the announcement in the link below:

FA noticePERJ No. 14/2022: “Entrepreneurial Doctor: Transforming Knowledge into Innovation – 2022”