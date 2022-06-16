From Sandra Bullock to Emma Grede, discover the list of the richest self-mades in the USA

Generating their fortunes in fields such as fashion, technology and banking, seven new women entrepreneurs, artists and executives join the 2022 Forbes list of the richest self-made women in the United States. The threshold to enter the list this year was US$215 million (R$1 billion) and according to Forbes’ own research, they are collectively worth US$2.3 billion (R$11.7 billion).

Marking her debut on the list with a net worth of 440 million (BRL 2.2 billion), she co-founded Scale Al in 2016 and in 2021 the company was valued at $7.3 billion (BRL 37.2 billion). Lucy also co-founded the venture capital company Backend Capital in 2019 and in April 2022 she created the startup Moment.

In 1982, he co-founded the computer retailer PC Connection, the year in which no one had one at home and so initially sales were US$ 8 thousand (R$ 40.8 thousand) and last year the company reached US$ 2 .9 billion (R$ 14.7 billion). The current president, Patricia Gallup, has a net worth of US$ 360 million (R$ 1.8 billion) and today holds a 27% stake.

Emma Grede, the first black investor in the TV show Shark Tank, now has a net worth of US$360 million (R$1.8 billion). She is CEO of Good American, the denim brand she launched together with Khloe Kardashian in 2016, co-founded the company Safely with Kriss Jenner, and is also a founding partner and director of Skims, a company owned by Kim Kardashian.

Good American (Reproduction/Instagram)

Rachel Drori, amass $350 million (R$1.7 billion) of net worth where her main source is food delivery. She started a Daily Harvest frozen meal delivery service in 2015 with an investment of $25,000. The company currently accumulates US$100 million (R$510 million) from private investors at a valuation of US$1.1 billion (R$5.6 billion).

Having her peak in sales during the pandemic, Paige Mycoskie founded Aviator Nation, an expensive, retro hoodie company inspired by the 70s. The company previously racked up sales of $70 million (BRL 357 million) and jumped to $110 million (BRL 561). million) in 2021. Mycoskie has a net worth of $350 million (R$1.7 billion).

Newcomer to the list, Betsy Cohen has amassed $230 million (£1.1 billion) of wealth from investing and banking. The lawyer by training founded Jefferson Bank, becoming one of the first female bank CEOs in the United States. Currently, she and her son have merged Spac with seven companies.

From hits like “Miss sympathy” up until “bird box”, 57-year-old Sandra Bullock needs no introduction. The 50-year-old star landed her biggest and most expensive roles, defying all statistics. Sandra has a net worth of US$225 million (R$1.1 billion) in addition to owning properties with a quotation of more than US$60 million (R$360 million).

Featured Photo: Sandra Bullock. Playback/Pixabay