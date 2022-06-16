Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is approved by Anatel for sale in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Samsung is already preparing to launch the second generation of Galaxy Buds Pro. This Monday (13), the wireless headset of the South Korean brand was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for sale in Brazil. The release date of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, is still a mystery.

The device received the green light from the agency under the model SM-R510. according to GalaxyClub, the code tends to be aimed at the next version of the headphones line. In addition, the Dutch website also points out that the headphones case will have the EB-BR510ABY battery, which should have a capacity of 500 mAh.

Other details are revealed by Anatel’s documentation. According to the technical compliance certificate, “the product is an earbud that incorporates Bluetooth LE/EDR technologies”. In addition, the feeding is done “together with the charger base model EP-QR510”.

The document also points to manufacturing units in Manaus (AM), Campinas (SP), South Korea and Vietnam.

What to expect from the Galaxy Buds Pro 2?

There are not many details in advance about the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 yet. However, Samsung is expected to repeat some recipes from the previous generation, such as active noise cancellation. The device also tends to maintain the IPX7 certification, present in the first generation of headphones, or increase it.

Another highlight of the current generation is the battery life. When accounting for the charging case, wearables are able to spend 20 hours playing music with active noise cancellation. Regardless of the case, the device promises five hours of non-stop music.

Of course, Samsung will introduce other news to the headphones. However, you have to wait until the announcement to know them. And since we’re talking about launch, the headphones are expected to be revealed alongside the brand’s new foldable phones (Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4), possibly in August.

The first Galaxy Buds Pro was launched in Brazil in 2021 for R$1,399.

