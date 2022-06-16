GeForce Now now streams at 120 FPS on Android devices with a 120 Hz display

New games have been added to the NVIDIA service

THE NVIDIA announced today (16) on its blog news for its game streaming service GeForce Nowamong the main features that are arriving today is the possibility of running games in 120 FPS on smartphones android that have screens 120 Hz or more. Six new games are entering the company’s streaming service’s game catalog in addition to the ability to play the Open Beta in PC Building Simulator 2 which is available at Epic Games Store until the 20th of this month.

Another novelty is the announcement of the arrival of Genshin Impact next week for all users of the service, until then the game was in beta for a limited group of people.

The arrival of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on its launch in September at GeForce Nowthe game will have features such as DLSS fully compatible in the service.

Check out all confirmed Xbox games in the next 12 months

THE NVIDIA continues to expand the list of games that are supported in its gaming service at nuverm, the highlights that are coming to the GeForce Now stay for supralandwhich is free to redeem by Epic Games Store this week until the 23rd of June and chivalry 2continuation of the franchise that brings medieval clashes to multiplayer, Check below the games that are coming to GeForce Now this Thursday.

– Continues after advertising –

Chivalry 2 (Steam)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Builder Simulator (Steam)

Supraland (Epic Games Store)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Steam)

Liked the novelty with the compatibility of GeForce Now running now to 120 FPS at the android? Do you intend to play any of the new titles that have entered the service? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in June 2022

Forza Motorsport: Microsoft presents trailer for the game and confirms launch for 2023

Game will be released for Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second quarter of next year



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: NVIDIA