General Plan: Glória Pires talks about her new film and reveals that she will direct her first feature – 06/14/2022

This week’s Plano Geral podcast features an interview with Glória Pires, who spoke with Thiago Stivaletti and Flavia Guerra about her character in the thriller “A Suspeita”, in which she plays a police officer and which opens this Thursday (16) in theaters (listen to the file above). Right at the beginning of the program, Glória talks about the importance of cinema in her life, her desire to be more directed by women and how she has disconnected from networks and apps.

The actress also commented on the experience of having been one of the producers of the film and on the tendency of the actresses to seek and produce new films. (listen above from 4:00). “Is there a time in life, having started so young, having played so many characters on TV? I can’t complain about the trajectory I’ve taken on television. complex”, commented the actress.

“I think this whole experience also put me in the place of wanting new flights, wanting more, wanting to choose the characters and not just be chosen. Getting into the project from the beginning. Not only getting to the end and being able to change a line. participate in the entire project, the finalization. And with Pedro Peregrino [diretor de “A Suspeita”]we have this partnership”, added the actress.

The actress also revealed that she is preparing to direct her first feature film. “Pedro himself asked me ‘when are you going to direct?’. And it wasn’t on my radar, but I received a script that touched me a lot. The female point of view on life? Now that we’re having more space to listen to these women. Before it was all from the male point of view. And this is now advancing from the #metoo movement, #timesup, which forced women to manifest and even expose themselves. I think it opened many doors and this potential was very This film, like ‘The Suspect’, spoke inside me, in a place close to what I’m going through. And I realized that I was already working on it, I caught myself thinking about that scene, visualizing that. And I think I’m ready to face this challenge”, declared Glória (listen in the file above at 13:00).

To complete this conversation, Pedro Peregrino, who signed the direction of “A Suspeita” and who had already worked with her on Globo soap operas, talks about the fears that surrounded him in his film debut (19:50).

This edition also highlights the series “The Andy Warhol Diaries”, which brings a deep and innovative look at the great pop art icon. (from 27:30). Now showing on Netflix, the series reproduced, through technology, the voice of the artist himself, in addition to bringing interviews and testimonials with personalities who lived with him.

On HBO Max, Frenchman Olivier Assayas resumes his 1996 feature in the series Irma Vep (35:05), TV version of the success that the director made in the 1990s and that led him to be recognized around the world. This time, Alicia Vikander plays the title character, a commercially successful actress who decides to embark on an authorial French production, which is also a remake of a movie classic called “Les Vampires”, in which she plays a vampire.

In cinemas, “Jesus Kit”, a feature directed by filmmaker Aly Muritiba (from “Deserto Particular”), brings back the universe of Lourenço Mutarelli (48:00). And also the national doc “I hope it finds you and that you are well” (53:43), by Natara Ney, brings the love story told in 180 letters that the director found at an antiques fair in Rio. It took her seven years to reconstruct the story through a great search for the protagonists in Campo Grande and Rio, with interviews and thorough research.

