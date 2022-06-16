Goals and best moments RB Bragantino x Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship (4-2) | 06/15/2022

20:566 hours ago

next games

On Saturday, Massa Bruta faces Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 21:00 (Brasília time), while Coxa will play the classic against Athletico-PR, in Couto Pereiro, the following day, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

20:546 hours ago

how is it

Bragantino gains four positions on the leaderboard. It is in eighth place, with 17 points. Coritiba drops to 10th, with 15.

20:526 hours ago

48′

End of the game

20:526 hours ago

47′ GOAL OF CORITIBA

Cleiton takes punch ball thrown in the area. However, delivery to Adrian Martínez. Attentive, the striker takes advantage and covers the goalkeeper

20:496 hours ago

46′

Luan Cândido so much crosses, doesn’t get right and isolates

20:426 hours ago

38′ Substitution at Bragantino

20:416 hours ago

36′ OUT

Jadsom Silva was on the suspended list and is out of the next game

20:406 hours ago

36′ Yellow card to Bragantino

Jadsom Silva

20:406 hours ago

36′ Yellow card to Coritiba

galarza

20:366 hours ago

33′ Yellow card to Bragantino

Leo Ortiz

20:346 hours ago

30′ BRAGANTINO’S GOAL

Artur takes a free-kick in the area, Nathan rises in the middle of two and deflects towards the goal

20:306 hours ago

26′ Substitutions at Bragantino

20:296 hours ago

23′ IN DASH

Igor Paixão crosses low. Clayton comes knocking and the ball explodes on the crossbar.

20:286 hours ago

21′ WAS THE ROOM

After prowling the alviverde area, Jan Hurtado shares with Muralha. The attacker takes the best, wins in space and gives it to Hyoran. He finishes and the archer saves with his feet

20:19 6 hours ago

15′ Substitution in Coritiba

20:18 6 hours ago

14′ Substitutions at Bragantino

20:176 hours ago

12′ WALL

Smile tucks Hyoran. The midfielder shoots at speed and kicks hard. Wall avoids the fourth goal by tapping

20:166 hours ago

11′ ALMOST

Coxa takes advantage of the opponent’s wrong exit. Cleyton launches Alef Manga, which splices a first-rate bomb. The goalkeeper makes a great save

20:12 7 hours ago

5′ GOAL OF CORITIBA

Nathanael recovers in the defense field, advances in speed, touches Alef Manga on the right wing. The striker faces the marking and returns it to shirt 16 to cross. Igor Passion dominates and fills the foot to decrease

20:10 7 hours ago

00′

restart the game

20:09 7 hours ago

Substitutions in Coritiba

19:477 hours ago

45′

first half ends

19:437 hours ago

41′

Clayton receives from Régis inside the area makes a turn to finish, but sends it out

19:397 hours ago

36′ BRAGANTINO GOAL

Smile disarms in the middle, accelerates with Hyoranwho scores with shirt 27 and hits the corner on the line of the small area

19:377 hours ago

33′ BRAGANTINO GOAL

Hyoran reverses to Arthur on the right. The attacker cuts to the left and kicks placed. The ball deflects on Guilermo and ends up inside the nets

19:277 hours ago

24′

Luan Cândido takes a direct free-kick and sends it out

19:237 hours ago

20′ HU

Clayton spins well inside the area and finishes. Cleiton defends in two halves

19:227 hours ago

19′

Nathanael crosses from the baseline. Léo Ortiz leaves for a corner

19:217 hours ago

16′

Regis takes a corner. Braga’s defense counters the danger

19:17 7 hours ago

14′

Clayton receives inside the area, shares with the namesake Cleiton, who takes the worst

7:15 pm 7 hours ago

12′

Fabricio makes a good move on the right wing and hits low. Cleiton falls to hold on tight

19:11 8 hours ago

6′ BRAGANTINO’S GOAL

Hyoran takes a free-kick towards the goal, the ball deflects into the barrier, Muralha palms it lightly, but cannot hold it and sees the round die inside the goal

19:06 8 hours ago

4′

Raul risks from far away and ends up isolating

19:06 8 hours ago

3′

Artur triggers Evangelista in the middle, he decides to risk it, but ends up stamping Ytalo. Hyoran takes the leftover and sends it over the goal

19:05 8 hours ago

1′

Clayton fights for space with Nathan. The attacker falls after the split and is answered

19:01 8 hours ago

00′

whistle the referee

19:01 8 hours ago

⏱️

national anthem time

19:01 8 hours ago

⏱️

teams in the field

18:218 hours ago

Thigh Bank

Rafael William, Egidio, Warley, Henrique, Márcio Silva, Maicky, Robinho, Biel, Pablo Garcia, Alef Manga, Igor Paixão and Adrián Martínez

18:19 8 hours ago

Coritiba climbed

Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Bernardo, Galarza and Regis; Fabricio Daniel, Clayton and Neilton

18:19 8 hours ago

Gross Mass Bank

Lucão, Jadsom, Ramon, Alerrandro, Kevin, Eric Ramires, Praxedes, Renan, Jan Hurtado, Bruno Tubarão, Miguel and Guilherme

18:17 8 hours ago

RB Bragantino lined up

Cleiton; Andrés Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Arthur, Sorriso and Ytalo

18:08 9 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the card: Coritiba

Igor Paixão, Adrian Martínez, Willian Farias, Val, Guilherme Biro and Henrique

18:05 9 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the card: Bragantino

Cleiton, Léo Realpe and Alerrandro

18:00 9 hours ago

video refereeing

17:55 9 hours ago

field refereeing

17:50 9 hours ago

When is the RB Bragantino vs Coritiba game and how to follow LIVE?

17:45 9 hours ago

How and where to watch RB Bragantino vs Coritiba live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between RB Bragantino vs Coritiba live will be broadcast by Premiere.

17:40 9 hours ago

Probable lineup of Cortiba

Alex Muralha; Guillermo, Henrique and Luciano Castán; Nathanael, Bernardo, Robinho (Matías Galarza) and Diego Porfírio; Igor Paixão (Neilton), Adrian Martínez and Alef Manga.

17:35 9 hours ago

Coritiba related

17:25 9 hours ago

Verdão situation

Full-backs Warley and Egidio are recovering from their respective injuries are available for Gustavo Morínigoas well as goalkeeper Alex Muralha, who had suffered a cut on his hand.

17:20 9 hours ago

Possible lineup of RB Bragantino

Cleiton; Andres Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Hyoran); Artur, Sorriso (Bruno Tubarão) and Ytalo.

17:15 10 hours ago

RB Bragantino related

17:05 10 hours ago

Gross Mass Situation

Luan Cândido returns from suspension. On the other hand, the accumulation of yellow cards leaves out the coach Maurício Barbieri, forward Helinho and winger Aderlan. The team will be led by assistant Maldonado.

17:00 10 hours ago

Thigh

In the same situation, the cork also has only one win in five games. It ended up losing a position by losing to Palmeiras, by 2-0, with goals from Dudu and Rony. In eighth, Coxa owns 15 points.

16:50 10 hours ago

keeping an eye on the game

16:45 10 hours ago

Welcome!

