Goals and best moments RB Bragantino x Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship (4-2) | 06/15/2022

On Saturday, Massa Bruta faces Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 21:00 (Brasília time), while Coxa will play the classic against Athletico-PR, in Couto Pereiro, the following day, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Bragantino gains four positions on the leaderboard. It is in eighth place, with 17 points. Coritiba drops to 10th, with 15.

End of the game

Cleiton takes punch ball thrown in the area. However, delivery to Adrian Martínez. Attentive, the striker takes advantage and covers the goalkeeper

Luan Cândido so much crosses, doesn’t get right and isolates

Jadsom Silva was on the suspended list and is out of the next game

Jadsom Silva

galarza

Leo Ortiz

Artur takes a free-kick in the area, Nathan rises in the middle of two and deflects towards the goal

Igor Paixão crosses low. Clayton comes knocking and the ball explodes on the crossbar.

After prowling the alviverde area, Jan Hurtado shares with Muralha. The attacker takes the best, wins in space and gives it to Hyoran. He finishes and the archer saves with his feet

Smile tucks Hyoran. The midfielder shoots at speed and kicks hard. Wall avoids the fourth goal by tapping

Coxa takes advantage of the opponent’s wrong exit. Cleyton launches Alef Manga, which splices a first-rate bomb. The goalkeeper makes a great save

Nathanael recovers in the defense field, advances in speed, touches Alef Manga on the right wing. The striker faces the marking and returns it to shirt 16 to cross. Igor Passion dominates and fills the foot to decrease

restart the game

first half ends

Clayton receives from Régis inside the area makes a turn to finish, but sends it out

Smile disarms in the middle, accelerates with Hyoranwho scores with shirt 27 and hits the corner on the line of the small area

Hyoran reverses to Arthur on the right. The attacker cuts to the left and kicks placed. The ball deflects on Guilermo and ends up inside the nets

Luan Cândido takes a direct free-kick and sends it out

Clayton spins well inside the area and finishes. Cleiton defends in two halves

Nathanael crosses from the baseline. Léo Ortiz leaves for a corner

Regis takes a corner. Braga’s defense counters the danger

Clayton receives inside the area, shares with the namesake Cleiton, who takes the worst

Fabricio makes a good move on the right wing and hits low. Cleiton falls to hold on tight

Hyoran takes a free-kick towards the goal, the ball deflects into the barrier, Muralha palms it lightly, but cannot hold it and sees the round die inside the goal

Raul risks from far away and ends up isolating

Artur triggers Evangelista in the middle, he decides to risk it, but ends up stamping Ytalo. Hyoran takes the leftover and sends it over the goal

Clayton fights for space with Nathan. The attacker falls after the split and is answered

whistle the referee

national anthem time

teams in the field

Rafael William, Egidio, Warley, Henrique, Márcio Silva, Maicky, Robinho, Biel, Pablo Garcia, Alef Manga, Igor Paixão and Adrián Martínez

Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Bernardo, Galarza and Regis; Fabricio Daniel, Clayton and Neilton

Lucão, Jadsom, Ramon, Alerrandro, Kevin, Eric Ramires, Praxedes, Renan, Jan Hurtado, Bruno Tubarão, Miguel and Guilherme

Cleiton; Andrés Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Arthur, Sorriso and Ytalo

Igor Paixão, Adrian Martínez, Willian Farias, Val, Guilherme Biro and Henrique

Cleiton, Léo Realpe and Alerrandro

Alex Muralha; Guillermo, Henrique and Luciano Castán; Nathanael, Bernardo, Robinho (Matías Galarza) and Diego Porfírio; Igor Paixão (Neilton), Adrian Martínez and Alef Manga.

Full-backs Warley and Egidio are recovering from their respective injuries are available for Gustavo Morínigoas well as goalkeeper Alex Muralha, who had suffered a cut on his hand.

Cleiton; Andres Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Hyoran); Artur, Sorriso (Bruno Tubarão) and Ytalo.

Luan Cândido returns from suspension. On the other hand, the accumulation of yellow cards leaves out the coach Maurício Barbieri, forward Helinho and winger Aderlan. The team will be led by assistant Maldonado.