Goals and best moments RB Bragantino x Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship (4-2) | 06/15/2022

On Saturday, Massa Bruta faces Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 21:00 (Brasília time), while Coxa will play the classic against Athletico-PR, in Couto Pereiro, the following day, at 16:00 (Brasília time).
Bragantino gains four positions on the leaderboard. It is in eighth place, with 17 points. Coritiba drops to 10th, with 15.
48′
End of the game
47′ GOAL OF CORITIBA
Cleiton takes punch ball thrown in the area. However, delivery to Adrian Martínez. Attentive, the striker takes advantage and covers the goalkeeper
46′
Luan Cândido so much crosses, doesn’t get right and isolates
38′ Substitution at Bragantino
36′ OUT
Jadsom Silva was on the suspended list and is out of the next game
36′ Yellow card to Bragantino
Jadsom Silva
36′ Yellow card to Coritiba
galarza
33′ Yellow card to Bragantino
Leo Ortiz
30′ BRAGANTINO’S GOAL
Artur takes a free-kick in the area, Nathan rises in the middle of two and deflects towards the goal
26′ Substitutions at Bragantino
23′ IN DASH
Igor Paixão crosses low. Clayton comes knocking and the ball explodes on the crossbar.
21′ WAS THE ROOM
After prowling the alviverde area, Jan Hurtado shares with Muralha. The attacker takes the best, wins in space and gives it to Hyoran. He finishes and the archer saves with his feet
15′ Substitution in Coritiba
14′ Substitutions at Bragantino
12′ WALL
Smile tucks Hyoran. The midfielder shoots at speed and kicks hard. Wall avoids the fourth goal by tapping
11′ ALMOST
Coxa takes advantage of the opponent’s wrong exit. Cleyton launches Alef Manga, which splices a first-rate bomb. The goalkeeper makes a great save
5′ GOAL OF CORITIBA
Nathanael recovers in the defense field, advances in speed, touches Alef Manga on the right wing. The striker faces the marking and returns it to shirt 16 to cross. Igor Passion dominates and fills the foot to decrease
00′
restart the game
Substitutions in Coritiba
45′
first half ends
41′
Clayton receives from Régis inside the area makes a turn to finish, but sends it out
36′ BRAGANTINO GOAL
Smile disarms in the middle, accelerates with Hyoranwho scores with shirt 27 and hits the corner on the line of the small area
33′ BRAGANTINO GOAL
Hyoran reverses to Arthur on the right. The attacker cuts to the left and kicks placed. The ball deflects on Guilermo and ends up inside the nets
24′
Luan Cândido takes a direct free-kick and sends it out
20′ HU
Clayton spins well inside the area and finishes. Cleiton defends in two halves
19′
Nathanael crosses from the baseline. Léo Ortiz leaves for a corner
16′
Regis takes a corner. Braga’s defense counters the danger
14′
Clayton receives inside the area, shares with the namesake Cleiton, who takes the worst
12′
Fabricio makes a good move on the right wing and hits low. Cleiton falls to hold on tight
6′ BRAGANTINO’S GOAL
Hyoran takes a free-kick towards the goal, the ball deflects into the barrier, Muralha palms it lightly, but cannot hold it and sees the round die inside the goal
4′
Raul risks from far away and ends up isolating
3′
Artur triggers Evangelista in the middle, he decides to risk it, but ends up stamping Ytalo. Hyoran takes the leftover and sends it over the goal
1′
Clayton fights for space with Nathan. The attacker falls after the split and is answered
00′
whistle the referee
⏱️
national anthem time
⏱️
teams in the field
Thigh Bank
Rafael William, Egidio, Warley, Henrique, Márcio Silva, Maicky, Robinho, Biel, Pablo Garcia, Alef Manga, Igor Paixão and Adrián Martínez
Coritiba climbed
Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Bernardo, Galarza and Regis; Fabricio Daniel, Clayton and Neilton
Gross Mass Bank
Lucão, Jadsom, Ramon, Alerrandro, Kevin, Eric Ramires, Praxedes, Renan, Jan Hurtado, Bruno Tubarão, Miguel and Guilherme
RB Bragantino lined up
Cleiton; Andrés Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Arthur, Sorriso and Ytalo
Keeping an eye on the card: Coritiba
Igor Paixão, Adrian Martínez, Willian Farias, Val, Guilherme Biro and Henrique
Keeping an eye on the card: Bragantino
Cleiton, Léo Realpe and Alerrandro
video refereeing
field refereeing
When is the RB Bragantino vs Coritiba game and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch RB Bragantino vs Coritiba live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between RB Bragantino vs Coritiba live will be broadcast by Premiere.
Probable lineup of Cortiba
Alex Muralha; Guillermo, Henrique and Luciano Castán; Nathanael, Bernardo, Robinho (Matías Galarza) and Diego Porfírio; Igor Paixão (Neilton), Adrian Martínez and Alef Manga.
Coritiba related
Verdão situation
Full-backs Warley and Egidio are recovering from their respective injuries are available for Gustavo Morínigoas well as goalkeeper Alex Muralha, who had suffered a cut on his hand.
Possible lineup of RB Bragantino
Cleiton; Andres Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Hyoran); Artur, Sorriso (Bruno Tubarão) and Ytalo.
RB Bragantino related
Gross Mass Situation
Luan Cândido returns from suspension. On the other hand, the accumulation of yellow cards leaves out the coach Maurício Barbieri, forward Helinho and winger Aderlan. The team will be led by assistant Maldonado.
Thigh
In the same situation, the cork also has only one win in five games. It ended up losing a position by losing to Palmeiras, by 2-0, with goals from Dudu and Rony. In eighth, Coxa owns 15 points.