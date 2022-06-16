‘Good Girl Jane’ and ‘January’ Win Tribeca Film Festival

First feature film by director Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, who worked as an assistant in the “The Revenant” (2015), “Good Girl Jane”, a thriller that won acclaim on screens in New York during its time in Tribeca, leaves the festival with the Best American Fiction Film Award and the award for Best Performance, given to Rain Spencer. She plays a young woman full of family problems who falls for the lips of a drug dealer and becomes a pawn in the Los Angeles drug trade. At the same time, in the dispute for international fiction feature films, Latvia won with “January” (“Janvaris”), by Viesturs Kairiss. It is the saga of a filmmaker who seeks his own identity during the process of political autonomy of his homeland.

“January”from Latvia

One of the most acclaimed titles of the entire event, which continues until Saturday, is “The Visitor”, from Bolivia, which leaves the contest with the distinction of Best Script, narrating the struggle of an ex-convict to save his daughter from the clutches of religious fundamentalism. Played by the American specialized press since the first day of Tribeca (June 8), “Katrina Babies” – documentary by Edward Buckles Jr. about the effect of a natural tragedy on the routine of black populations in the USA – won the Albert Maysles Revelation Trophy.

This Friday, Tribeca promotes a lecture by Al Pacino with its founder, Robert De Niro, in which the two will remember the backstage of “Heat – City Under Pressure” (1995). Director Michael Mann will be with them. The filmmaker will release a restored 4k version of the film and even a book – called “heat 2” – about Vincent Hanna, the character of Pacino, written by him in partnership with Meg Gardiner.

“The Visitor”

AWARDS LIST

AMERICAN FICTION COMPETITION

Best Fiction Feature: “Good Girl Jane”by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz

Best Argument: Elizabeth Rodriguez and Ben Snyder, for “Allswell”

Best Photography: Azuli Anderson, from “Next Exit”

Best Interpretation: Rain Spencer, for “Good Girl Jane”

Special Mention to actress Liz Carbel Sierra for her performance in “God’s Time”

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION OF FEATURE FICTION FILMS

Best Fiction Feature Film: “January” (“Janvaris”)by Viesturs Kairiss (Latvia)

Best Argument: Martín Boulocq and Rodrigo Hasbún, for “The Visitor” (Bolivia)

Best Photography: Jan Mayntz, from “We Might As Well Be Dead” (“Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein”Germany, Romania)

Best Interpretation: Dorota Pomykala, for “Woman on a Roof” (Poland)

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Documentary: “The Cave of Adullam” (USA), by Laura Checkoway

Albert Maysles Trophy for Breakthrough Documentary: Edward Buckles Jr., for “Katrina Babies” (USA)

Parallel AWARDS

Best Newcomer Fiction Director: Michelle Garza Cervera, by “Huesera” (Mexico)

Nora Ephron Trophy: Michelle Garza Cervera, by “Huesera”

SHORTS

Best Fiction Film: “Night Ride” (“Nattrikken”Norway), by Eirik Tveiten

Best Documentary: “Heart Valley” (Wales) by Christian Cargill

Best Animated Film: “More Than I Remember” (USA) by Amy Bench