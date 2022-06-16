Good name? Xavi defines reinforcement for Dani Alves’ place at Barcelona

Brazilian right-back announced that he will not remain at the club

Daniel Alves’ second spell at Barcelona came to an end this Wednesday, 15th. In a post on social media, the Brazilian right-back thanked him for the time he spent at the club. In this return, he played just over six months with the Catalan shirt.

As football is dynamic, Dani Alves is already spent at Barcelona. And coach Xavi Hernández has already given the board the name he wants to replace the Brazilian in the squad: this is César Azpilicueta, from Chelsea.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barça’s idea is to offer a two-year contract for the experienced right-back to settle with the club.

However, taking Azpilicueta to Camp Nou will not be easy. The Spanish right-back has a contract with Chelsea until the end of June 2023 and coach Thomas Tuchel expects the player to remain. In the Blues, the Spaniard is captain of the team.

Azpilicueta numbers

César Azpilicueta is 32 years old and arrived at Chelsea in 2012, after standing out with the shirt of Olympique de Marseille. Over the course of 10 years, he played for the Blues 474 times. He scored 17 goals and distributed 55 assists.