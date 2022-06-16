Google Duplex, technology that uses artificial intelligence arrives in Brazil

Google Duplex officially arrived in Brazil this week, a technology that uses artificial intelligence with natural communication capabilities to automate everyday tasks, such as scheduling appointments by phone and updating records. The news was revealed at the Google for Brazil event, held on Tuesday, 14th, in São Paulo (SP).

The technology is already being used in the country in three ways, in tests: making calls to update business information on Maps and Google Search, automating tasks on the internet and carrying out polling lease queries.

According to Google, more than 200 calls a day are made by Duplex and more than 50 thousand businesses have already been served by the technology in the country.

“As soon as someone answers the phone, Duplex explains that the call is part of the Google Maps update process, then asks to confirm opening and closing times,” explains the company.

As a purchase automation tool, in partnership with Ingresso.com, Google Duplex allows you to buy movie tickets directly on the search page, facilitating the process that could be more complex for people who have little familiarity with the digital universe.

“Google will earn money indirectly, as the strengthening of Search for services implies more gains”, explained the head of Partnerships during one of the event’s roundtables.

The technology can also be used to facilitate the search for a polling place for the 2022 Elections, thanks to a partnership with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). According to the company, Duplex can be used with Google Assistant to obtain information on the TSE website without difficulties.

Both the purchase of tickets and the consultation of polling places are not yet available to users, and are expected to arrive in the second half of this year.

While it’s a big step forward, Google Duplex still has a long way to go. So far, the technology is present in 11 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, United States, France, Great Britain, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand.