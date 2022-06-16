Google Duplex, which imitates a human on the phone, arrives in Brazil with limitations – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Google announced, on Tuesday (14), the launch of Duplex in Brazil. The tool uses artificial intelligence to make automatic calls and confirm hours of commercial establishments — without needing a human on the phone. The company’s intention is that the resource works as a personal assistant, preserving as much as possible the natural language. But there is still a long way to go.

Google Duplex (image: reproduction/Google)

The presentation took place during the Google for Brazil event, when the company made a brief demonstration about the possibilities of using the platform. To formulate natural sentences and converse with humans with as little friction as possible, the virtual assistant uses natural language understanding (NLU) technology developed by the company.

But, at least for now, the conversation still shows signs of robotization when confirming days and hours of operation at an establishment registered on Maps and Search.

When making the call, the AI ​​soon identifies itself as an automated service. This is a mechanism that aims for transparency, so that the person on the other end of the line knows they are talking to a robot. About 200 calls are made per day by Google using Duplex.

As Google explains, confirming times is just one of the processes that can be streamlined with Duplex. Another possibility that comes to Brazilians is the purchase of tickets for movie sessions over the internet using voice commands — which is in the testing phase with the company Ingresso.com. This action is done with a derived technology, Duplex on the Web.

In addition, a partnership with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will allow you to use the resource to find out how to find the polling place in the 2022 Elections, directly through the Google Search page. In practice, it’s a supercharged Google Assistant.

You still need to call and make an appointment at the beauty salon

Yes, Duplex is coming — the dreamed of automatic reservation in establishments via telephone, however, is not yet available here. In 2018, this was one of the features that caught the world’s attention when Duplex was announced, still in beta.

The limitation was the same one faced in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom in 2020, when service began to expand into more territories. It is worth mentioning that, currently, it is already possible to schedule appointments with this technology in several cities in the United States.

In addition to testing in Brazil and India, Duplex on the Web is fully operational in the US and UK.