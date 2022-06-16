Google launches Duplex, an automated calling service in Brazil

Google Duplex will finally be available in the Brazilian market, as the company announced this Tuesday (14), during the Google for Brazil event. It is a robotic call system that speaks with near-human fluency, which can be used, for example, to check the opening hours of establishments.

The big advantage is providing more accurate information for those who use Google products. When asking, for example, the opening hours of establishments, he should prevent you from going to a place when it is closed.

Originally presented in 2018 during Google I/O, the company’s developer event, the system is now available in 10 countries and, according to the company, will be implemented in phases in Brazil:

update merchant information in search results and maps automate tasks for people on the internet, like buying movie tickets consult polling places with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court)

According to the company, Duplex has already made 200 calls a day to update both the search and Google Maps with information about the establishments.

Hello? Here is Google

In a demonstration during Google for Brazil, the automatic call seemed a little weird (with slight interruptions in the conversation) — the communication office later informed that the conversation was accelerated due to the presentation. It is said at the beginning that it is a robotic system from Google and that it is checking the opening hours of the place.

“Good afternoon, I’m calling from Google to update the map system. I’m an automated system,” reads the Google robot text intro. There, you are asked about the opening hours of the establishment, from Monday to Friday and on weekends.

According to the company, the number it has used to contact companies is: +55 11 3878 8565.

As for the other phases, the company says it will use what they call Duplex for Web. In this case, it is a system that will make it easier for people to buy movie tickets.

So, imagine that you are going to search for a movie and want to buy a ticket. Duplex for Web will help you choose a seat on a partner’s website – in this case, Ingresso.com – and help you fill in the details to purchase the ticket. Google will not earn any commission during this process.

A little help in the elections

As for elections, Duplex for Web will help people who want to know, for example, about their electoral college directly in Google search.

“Hi, I’m Google Assistant. I’m here to help your polling place.” Subsequently, the system will ask questions such as name and date of birth – which must be entered by typing in fields that will appear. At the end of the process, the polling place, section and address will be displayed.

The company defines Duplex as “natural conversational technology for performing real-world actions via a telephone.”

Despite this, there are no plans to bring to Brazil the same services that impressed the audience during the technology presentation in 2018. On that occasion, the person could ask if there is a reservation time for a restaurant, and an automated system would call the place and would respond with available times.