Google Maps now displays toll prices

The new functionality of Google Maps allows the user to have an estimate of the amount they will pay in toll on the selected route

Last Monday (13), the tool announced in April, to show the toll on Google Maps, started working in some countries. The new functionality can be accessed through the app, which is available for Android and iOS.

How will it work?

The functionality allows the user to have an estimate of the amount he will be able to pay when choosing a route on the Google maps platform, in addition to the feature that shows the places where the toll will be charged. Before, the tool only reported whether the path was charged or not.

According to the search giant, the calculation forecasts shown are based on information gathered from the authorities responsible for maintaining the billing system. On some routes, toll rates vary depending on the day of travel and the time the car will pass the cabins, in addition to the payment method used by the driver.

The new Google Maps service is a very useful feature for those who want to travel and want to plan their expenses before hitting the road and also to avoid excessive charges, opting for a route with a cheaper toll. Another important point of the application is that it is possible to find alternative ways in which tolls are not charged.

At first, Google Maps is only showing toll prices on some routes in the following countries:

United States;

India;

Indonesia; and

Japan.

According to Google, the functionality holds information on about 2,000 highways in these territories.

Soon the feature will be available to other countries, however there is no information on when it will arrive in Brazil. The number of highways that it will be possible to have an estimate of the toll charged will also be increased.

Recently, the company also announced that users will be able to check the air quality in some places through Google Maps.

