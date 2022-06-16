Great Action Movies to Watch on HBO Max Over Holiday

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

If you’re thinking about enjoying the holiday and you still don’t know how, check out the list of HBO Max action movies that we’ve prepared for you to enjoy and adventure in this little break.

New Stranger Things Episodes Will Be Absolute Chaos

Also check out the synopsis and the nominations trailer.

The Batman

Synopsis

Released in Brazilian theaters in March, the new Batman puts Robert Pattinson in the role of a young Bruce Wayne, in his early years as the Dark Knight. Zoë Kravitz will play Catwoman, Colin Farrell will play the Penguin, Paul Dano will play the villainous Riddler and John Turturro will play Carmine Falcone. Jeffrey Wright will be the new Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis will play Alfred. Matt Reeves, from the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, is directing.

Final Destruction: The Last Refuge

Synopsis

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin star in this action thriller about a family facing the threat of a comet on a collision course with Earth. Amid apocalyptic news that chronicles the collapse of law and infrastructure as entire cities are destroyed, John, Allison and their son Nathan desperately seek one last refuge.

Mortal Kombat

Synopsis

MMA fighter Cole Young doesn’t know his heritage, nor does he know why the Emperor of Outworld sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to go after him. Fearing for his family’s safety, he teams up with other heroes to protect Earth.

The Last of Us: Understand why the remake is not coming to PS4

Godzilla vs Kong

Synopsis

Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find their true home. Jia, an orphan girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast, accompanies the adventure. However, they soon find themselves in Godzilla’s path, completely enraged, leaving a trail of destruction across the world. The initial confrontation between the two titans, instigated by mysterious forces, is just the beginning of the enigma that lies deep within the planet.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Synopsis

Fueled by the restoration of his faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne summons his newfound ally Diana Prince to do battle against an even greater, newly awakened enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman nimbly seek out and recruit a team of metahumans, but even with the unprecedented formation of the League of Heroes, the assault on the planet could still be catastrophic.