Grupo Energisa has almost 600 vacancies: see how to apply!

Grupo Energisa, a company made up of 18 companies, 13 of which are electricity distribution companies, has 589 vacancies. The opportunities are for several states in Brazil.

Most of the positions are for the Operations sector, which has 302 vacancies, Information Technology, with 30, and Commercial Services and Losses, with 88. There are also opportunities for young apprentices.

Job opportunities at Grupo Energisa are for vacancies in Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Paraíba, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Acre, Ceará, and Paraíba.

Each opportunity has a level of requirement, which can be a college degree in a specific area, a technical course or, in some cases, just complete high school. For young apprentices, candidates must be between 17 and 23 years of age, have completed high school or be in the last year of completion. The program lasts for 1 year and those approved will work in a workload of 4 hours a day.

Among the benefits offered are health and dental plans, life insurance, private pension, profit sharing, food or meal vouchers, day care assistance and gympass. Currently, Grupo Energisa has been operating in three work models, hybrid, face-to-face and home office. Each of the vacancies has its own work model.

How to apply for vacancies

Do you want the opportunity to work at Grupo Energisa? Access the company website, select the desired position, carefully read the requirements and assignments and apply for the position.

To make it easier, on the career site, candidates can search by vacancy or also use other search filters, such as state and city where they want to work. You can access Grupo Energisa’s opportunities portal by clicking here.

