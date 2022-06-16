Grupo Energisa opens almost 600 job vacancies in Brazil

One of the main private groups in the Brazilian electricity sector, the Energisa Group, has almost 600 job openings. Opportunities are for various regions of the country. See which states have job offers and available positions.

According to the candidate selection website, the vacancies are for Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Acre, Tocantins, São Paulo and Paraíba. Registrations are online.

Employment at Grupo Energisa

Most of the vacancies are for the operations sector. The demand is for 302 new professionals in the area. The search is also for people in information technology, with 30 vacancies.

Each opportunity has a requirement level. Grupo Energisa currently has around 19,000 in-house and outsourced employees. The company serves more than 20 million customers throughout Brazil.

All job openings at Grupo Energisa have benefits, including: health, dental and life insurance plans, private pension, profit sharing, food or meal vouchers, day care assistance and gympass.

Energisa’s new employees will have the opportunity to be part of the team of one of the best companies in the country in the ranking of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee).

On the careers website, candidates can search for a vacancy or also use other search filters, such as state and city where they want to work.

By clicking on the desired vacancy, the candidate has knowledge about all the duties of the position. In addition to checking the prerequisites, differentials and benefits offered by the company. Then just send the resume and follow the other steps of monitoring the selection process.