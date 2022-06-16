Guardians of the Galaxy 3 adds to the roster

Last Tuesday (14), the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 confirmed the casting of the actor Nico Santos for the movie.

In his social networks, James Gunn announced the arrival of the actor in the family of Guardians of the Galaxy and even made a joke about the star’s engagement, which also happened during the filming of the film.

Yes @nicosantos is on #GotGVol3. Hilarious, talented and sweet guy who, like me, got engaged during Vol. 3 because magic and love were in the air.

On television, Nico Santos is best known for playing Mateo in the series superstore from NBC, in addition to the character Oliver, in the film Rich people. However, Nico’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still unknown.

Recently, James Gun had also confirmed the casting of Daniela Melchior who, like Nico Santos, has not yet had his role revealed.

In addition to the new actors, the cast also counts with the presence of Chris Pratt, zoe saldana, come Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova and Chuk Iwuji.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Debuting in theaters in 2014, the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy accompany a group of friends who venture out into the cosmos, while almost as a side effect, they still save the universe.

led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)the team is formed in a prison, after the character steals an infinity gem, a powerful artifact that is capable of changing the course of the universe.

However, the plot of the third film is being kept under lock and key and little is known about the new plot, which has not yet gained even a synopsis. But, it is known that the film will deal with the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame and especially the disappearance of Gamora.

However, behind the scenes at Marvel, some rumors have gained strength, indicating that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 could be the last film in the franchise.

Directed by James Gunn, the third and, Guardians of the Galaxy is due to hit theaters in May 2023.

