Harry Styles and Emma Corrin appear in the first trailer for ‘My Policeman’

THE Amazon Prime Video revealed the first trailer for the new project My Policeman. In the movie, Harry Styles It is Tom Burgess, a policeman married to a teacher, but who has a secret relationship with a museum curator. The film has a premiere date set on the service of streaming for November 4th.

Brighton, England, 1950s; homosexuality is illegal. This is the background for My Policeman. The focus is the complicated story of Tone, marion (Emma Corrina Lady Di in The Crown) and Patrick (David Dawson), a love triangle that includes a marriage and a forbidden love. “This story is about two people in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him.“, told the director to the magazine Vanity Fair. “But it’s only made more complicated by the fact that he’s a policeman, that he has a career in defending the law..”

But the film is divided into two periods: in the 50s, Tone, divided, navigates between two completely different loves. 40 years later, Patrick returns to the couple’s life after suffering a stroke. Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett complete the cast, giving life respectively to Tom, Marion and Patrick in the scenes of the 90s.

The film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage, best known for his work as a theater director and producer. The adaptation of the script is in charge Ron Nyswaner. Grandage said he was drawn to the story as a gay man. In this sense, praise for the project is multiplying on social media for bringing together a production team and a cast largely made up of members of the LGBT+ community to tell this story.

My Policeman it also marks the affirmation in the cinema of the British singer Harry Styles. After debuting on the big screen in 2017 with Dunkirk in Christopher Nolan, Styles will still work with Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The film, made by Olivia Wilde, hits theaters on September 23. In My Policemanthe ex-One Direction will make his debut as a lead actor.