Have you thought? President of Brazilian giant says he sounded out Suárez and Cavani

Edinson Cavani and Luís Suárez were the Uruguay team’s attacking duo and should play in the next World Cup. It should be the last World Cup for both, who are heading towards the final stretch of their football career.

In addition to being partners in the Seleção, the two also have another point in common: they are available on the market. Suarez left Atletico Madrid and Cavani left Manchester United. That is, they will wear the shirt of another club next season.

And have you ever thought about the two of them in Brazil? In an interview with journalist André Hernán, Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves said he sounded out the two players earlier this year.

“At the beginning of the year we talked a lot about players with marketing potential, by name, so that we would bring companies to help with the signing. In the case of these specific players [Cavani e Suárez]I consulted, but we also have a little bit of change in the characteristics of athletes”, said the representative.

Arrival of Vítor Pereira ended the poll

In the interview, Duílio explained that the arrival of Vítor Pereira changed the hiring plans. According to the representative, the Portuguese style of play does not allow for many players of more advanced age.

“Today we have football with more intensity with Vítor and he seeks to increase that with each game, with each training session. [A atuação no mercado] It will also depend on that, the mobility, capacity and intensity of the athlete. Changed target characteristics. The game we play today makes it more difficult for this type of athlete. I don’t want to close doors here, but I also don’t want to give hope to the fans”, explained the representative.