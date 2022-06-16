How many times can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 be folded?

With the beginning of the development of foldable smartphones, there are many doubts about this new device model. One of the main doubts was about the durability of the devices.

Durability refers to the number of times the device can be folded, in short, will the screen hold up? After a few generations, it seems that Samsung has moved in the right direction on this issue.

According to the South Korean manufacturing giant, the foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 It can be folded up to 200,000 times. This means that if you fold and unfold the device 100 times a day, it will take almost 6 years to reach its limit.

Recently, test results were done on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. After six days of testing, the phone was also covered in dust and dirt and filled with water.

The smartphone was bent over 352,000 times before any kind of defect was noticed on the screen. The first defect is that the hinge now had more play than usual. So, if we go through it 100 times every day, the smartphone will last almost 10 years.

After the long test and being folded over 418,503 times, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has reached its limit.

