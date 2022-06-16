How old is a new driver’s license? Know what has changed

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The new model of the National Driver’s License (CNH) is now available to all Brazilian citizens. The document, which now has a digital format, brings a series of changes in its design and has more security features.

However, the biggest doubt of users is in relation to its validity time. In October 2020, the new Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) established the validity periods of the document according to the age of the driver.

In this sense, it was determined that this legislation cannot be changed, even after the start of the issuance of the new license.

Shelf life

Therefore, see the validity periods of the CNH established by Law No. 14.071:

Drivers under 50 years old: 10 years;

Age equal to or greater than 50 years and less than 70 years: 5 years;

Age equal to or greater than 70 years: 3 years.

At the end of this period, you must go to the Detran to renew your CNH. Even the deadline can be reduced if the citizen has a physical or mental disability, progressive illness or something that prevents him from driving.

CNH categories C, D and E

It is worth mentioning that, in order to acquire or renew a CNH, drivers qualified in categories C, D and E will need to present a toxicological test with a negative result.

Drivers under the age of 70, on the other hand, are required to take tests every two years and six months. In case of a positive result in the exam, the driver’s license is suspended for three years.

