To discover how to update all apps at once, it can be very practical. After all, daily several apps are updated with corrections and news through the app stores. However, updating them individually is a process that can take some time, as each update is released independently by the developers.

With that in mind, in order to make the update process more practical and intuitive, there is a feature that updates all your apps at once, available for Android and iOS. In this article, see how to detect new updates and update all your mobile apps!

How to Update All Apps at Once on Android

Access the Google Play Store; Tap your “Profile” icon; Then go to “Manage apps and devices”; Once that’s done, just tap on “Update All” in the “Available updates” category.

Access the Google Play Store to update all your apps (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

How to Update All Apps at Once on iPhone

Access the App Store; Tap your “Profile” icon; Then scroll down to “Automatic Updates”; Once that’s done, just tap on “Update All”.

It is also possible to detect future iOS updates (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

On both operating systems you can detect new updates on the same page where you update applications. On Android, just tap “View details” to check for new updates. On iOS, just drag the page down to detect future updates. Did you like these tips? Share this article with your friends!